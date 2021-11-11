Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Soundtracks 11/11/2021

OneRepublic Debuts New Song "Sunshine" From Clifford The Big Red Dog Today!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, GRAMMY nominated OneRepublic released their new song, "Sunshine". The track appears in the feature film, Clifford the Big Red Dog. Earlier this year, OneRepublic released their 5th studio album Human.

Grammy nominated OneRepublic, is comprised of singer/songwriter and lead vocalist Ryan Tedder, guitarists Zach Filkins and Drew Brown, keys Brian Willett, bassist and cellist Brent Kutzle, and drummer Eddie Fisher. The band released their debut set Dreaming Out Loud in 2007. The release included the 20mm selling smash single "Apologize," which shattered digital sales and airplay records worldwide and received a Grammy nomination.
The band's sophomore album, 2009's Waking Up, produced the hit singles "All the Right Moves," "Secrets" and "Good Life." The certified-platinum album Native followed in 2013, featuring the No.1 hit and 41 million selling single "Counting Stars." OneRepublic released Oh My My, their fourth full-length album in 2016.
OneRepublic has amassed 5B streams on Spotify to date. OneRepublic's latest album, Human, dropped on August 27, 2021. It features singles, which combined have over 2.5 billion global streams: "Somebody", "Run", "Somebody To Love", "Wanted", "Didn't I", "Better Days" and "Rescue Me", which has been certified RIAA Gold.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.4246910 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0024497509002686 secs