RnB 11/11/2021

HVN Releases New EP "All Girls Go To Heaven"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Houston rapper and creative HVN releases his brand new EP, ALL GIRLS GO TO HEAVEN overnight. ALL GIRLS GO TO HEAVEN is a stacked project featuring eight head swivelling tracks that contemplates the young artist's troubled past while wrestling with the future ahead. Tracks like "HELLSCAT" and "HISNEYLAND" hits hard teetering on digicore sounds and glitchy production value while HVN comes off philosophical on "MARINE" and "SIMPLE"; which comes paired with an incredible electric guitar outro.

The new EP is a play on the artist's own name and the follow up to his debut project Welcome to Heaven (2020) which spawned breakout hit "Backhand." Earlier this year, HVN came hot and heavy with single "Draco" as well as a fiery feature on "Smoke" off of Don Toliver's Life Of A Don alongside SoFaygo. The young artist who has received cosigns from Virgil Abloh, Kevin Abstract, Taco Bennett has also been spotlighted as an 'artist to watch' by the likes of Rolling Stone, Pigeons & Planes, Houston Chronicle, Hypebeast and more, further establishing himself as a creative force coming out of Houston.

"Naturally moves through styles with ease, at one moment spitting relaxed bars…and the next bearing his soul." - Rolling Stone
21 Rising Artist To Watch in 2021 - Pigeons & Planes
"Marine" is a fluid and buoyant offering, with HVN's voice gliding through a wave of glitchy Auto-Tune and rapping with a raspy flow. - Complex

ALL GIRLS GO TO HEAVEN Tracklist:
HELLSCAT
MARINE
SIMPLE
EYES CLOSED
HISNEYLAND
RIGHT
4AM
SOUTH






