"Casa Fiesta Featuring Sam Hunt And Friends" In Cancun March 14-18, 2022

More to come soon from Pollen and "Casa Fiesta." Stay connected for the latest at plln.io/samhunt-cancun. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pollen is proud to present "Casa Fiesta Featuring Sam Hunt and Friends" in Cancun, Mexico, happening March 14-18, 2022. Headlined by Grammy-nominated, ACM Award-winning artist Sam Hunt and featuring a lineup that includes Parker McCollum, Nelly, The Band Camino, Surfaces, Tai Verdes, Lily Rose, Shy Carter and Connor Smith. This is a once-in-a-lifetime 5-day experience. Each day will feature performances on the beach near Cancun's hottest clubs, plus activities, pool parties, add-on excursions and much more.On sale this Friday, Nov. 12, each Casa Fiesta Experience grants full access to all elements and performances, plus hotel accommodations at participating hotels for the duration of the experience. Visit plln.io/samhunt-cancun for participating hotels and more."We're excited to work with Sam to curate such a unique and intimate experience for his fans, especially with a line up of contrasting genres that brings everyone together for a fun party on the beach," says Dan Merker, Head of Country & Rock Content for Pollen.With flexible payment structures, Pollen offers an affordable luxury travel experience for any budget. With the easy-to-use Pollen app, attendees can manage travel start-to-finish and easily access everything on-site. Local COVID protocols and guidelines will be observed.More to come soon from Pollen and "Casa Fiesta." Stay connected for the latest at plln.io/samhunt-cancun.



