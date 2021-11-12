Republic Records Welcomes EGOT Superstar John Legend



"I am excited to partner with Republic Records in this next chapter of my career," says Legend. "Everyone at the label has been so wonderful to work with. I am thrilled to take this new artistic and creative journey with them and look forward to sharing new music with people soon."



Republic Records President, West Coast Creative Wendy Goldstein commented, "There's just no one like John Legend. He's the consummate 21st century superstar whose impact across culture and the world at large only continues to expand. We're so honored to join forces with him as he launches this next era with some of his most powerful music yet."



To mark the occasion, Legend has released a brand-new holiday single entitled "You Deserve It All". As a part of the release,Legend has partnered with LG SIGNATURE, the ultra-premium brand of LG Electronics. Legend will serve as their newest brand ambassador and has collaborated with them on a Holiday Campaign entitled, "Legendary Gift: The SIGNATURE."

Listen to "You Deserve It All" here: https://amzn.to/3n6NYGN



Legend notably co-wrote "You Deserve It All" with GRAMMY Award-winning diamond-selling singer and songwriter Meghan Trainor. It marks a reunion between these two powerhouses who first collaborated on 2016's "



As one of the most celebrated and cherished artists of his generation,

He's also the principal of Get Lifted Film Co. - whose productions include the Broadway show Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations,

In 2021, he founded and introduced HUMANLEVEL, which aims to bolster and support communities disproportionately impacted by institutionalized racism.

