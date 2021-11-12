Multi Award-Winning Music Documentary The Sound Of Us To Screen At Fort Lauderdale, Louisville, Fayetteville, Maui Film Festivals & More Throughout November





Screening Virtually New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This November, festival attendees across the US will have another opportunity to see the documentary Harper's Bazaar is calling "masterful...a rousing ode to the healing power of music": The Sound of Us. Captured amidst a deeply divided and uncertain moment in time, the film chronicles a series of wide-ranging, diverse stories that exemplify music's universal ability to unite and inspire. Over the coming weeks, The Sound of Us will screen at Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival, Weyauwega International Film Festival, Louisville's International Festival of Film, Fayetteville Film Fest, River's Edge International Film Festival and Maui Film Festival. Find more dates and details below.Watch The Sound of Us trailer featuring Avery*Sunshine, Ben Folds, Bettye LaVette, Francesco Lotoro, Grace Kelly, Mercy Bell, Patti Smith, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Sarah McLachlan, Sekou Andrews and many others: https://youtu.be/aqWJyq7aodgThe stacked slate of November screenings follows an already busy season for The Sound of Us, and its 12x Emmy-Winning, Grammy-nominated director, producer and composer Chris Gero. After winning the Movie That Matters Award during Cannes, and earning the Accolade Global Film Competition's Best of Show, the urgent new documentary has continued to garner acclaim. In October, it made its West Coast Premiere at Newport Beach Film Fest, in addition to appearing at Indianapolis' Heartland Film Festival, the Gary International Black Film Festival, and Peachtree Village International Film Festival, as well as the BZN International Film Festival, Calgary International Film Festival, Breckenridge and Vail Film Festivals, and more in September. The film also took home Best Feature Documentary and Best Director awards at the Albuquerque Film & Music Experience.Filmed in five countries, over the course of two months during the height of COVID-19, The Sound of Us unfolds as a series of nine vignettes, illustrating the endless ways in which music gives voice to hope and courage, allows us to grieve and be honest, and provides the great, universal language for our most difficult conversations.In a recent interview with LA Times Today, Chris Gero says, "I came to a place personally for me that I just felt like I needed to present a message of unity, unification. My 11-year-old son and I were talking, and in the end, he said I seemed angry, caught up in all of this. He suggested I make a film and say what I needed to say. So, I'm a lifelong musician, and the one entity that I understand fully is the deep level of connectivity we all have through music."The Sound of Us - Festival Dates:Nov 5-9 - Russian-British Sochi International Film Festival & Awards IRIDA (SIFFA)November 10-13 - Weyauwega International Film FestivalScreening VirtuallyNov 11-13 - Louisville's International Festival of FilmScreening VirtuallyNov 11-13 - Fayetteville Film FestScreening VirtuallyNov 11-14 - River's Edge International Film FestivalNov 13, 5:00pm at Maiden Alley Cinema (MAC)Nov 16 + 20 - Fort Lauderdale International Film FestivalNov 16, 5:30pm at Gateway CinemaNov 20, 12:30pm ET at Cinema Paradiso HollywoodNov 17 - Dec 8 - Maui Film FestivalScreening Virtually



