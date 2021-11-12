David Bowie Season Coming To BFI Southbank And BFI Player





Originally planned for January 2021, the season's mixture of feature films, television and documentaries will show that, whether a bit-part, starring role, or being just himself,



As a composer, innovator and concept artist, Bowie's fascination for film fed an insatiable creative drive, which the season will explore via a selection of films that influenced him. HOOKED TO THE SILVER SCREEN: BOWIE AT THE MOVIES will feature a range of titles, from 2001: A SPACE ODYSSEY (Stanley Kubrick, 1968) and THE CABINET OF DR. CALIGARI (Robert Wiene, 1920) to QUERELLE (Rainer Werner Fassbinder, 1982) and TAXI DRIVER (Martin Scorsese, 1976).



The season will also see the return of BUG with comedian Adam Buxton, with two



Some key Bowie titles, including THE MAN WHO FELL TO EARTH (Nicolas Roeg, 1976) and Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence (Nagisa Ōshima, 1983), and a number of the films from HOOKED TO THE SILVER SCREEN series will also be available for audiences across the UK to watch on BFI Player throughout January as well. It can be hard to look beyond Bowie 'the star' to appreciate the characters he portrayed, but six years on from his passing, Bowie's star still sparkles brightly.



FEATURE FILM ROLES:

Bowie's first starring role was in THE MAN WHO FELL TO EARTH (Nicolas Roeg, 1976) as an alien outfitted in human skin who's forced to come to earth to save his dying planet. Nic Roeg found in Bowie's eccentricity just what he was looking for - not an actor trying to play an alien, but a lost soul trying to play a human. The film adaptation of Kai Hermann's controversial biography of a teen junkie and sex worker, CHRISTIANE F. (Uli Edel, 1981), marks its 40th anniversary in 2021. The film positioned Bowie as a brooding god for the alienated youth of 70s West Berlin via his omnipresent image in the film (in which he played himself) - on streets, subways, on vinyl albums passed from hand to hand, and in a live concert within the film. The opening scene of Tony Scott's THE HUNGER (1983) sets the tone for an impeccably stylish, erotic horror as Catherine Deneuve and



Bowie and Ryuichi Sakamoto (another musician-turned-actor) play strangely bonded antagonists in MERRY CHRISTMAS MR. LAWRENCE (Nagisa Ōshima, 1983), a study of brutalisation and repressed desire in a Japanese POW camp. Julien Temple's ABSOLUTE BEGINNERS (Julien Temple, 1986) is a tale of young lovers divided. Set against a backdrop of generational conflict, gentrification and white supremacy in 1950s London, it is a riot of day-glo production design and anarchic energy featuring Bowie as an ad man who gets a memorable number, dancing atop a spinning globe and an over-sized type-writer. Directed by the legendary Jim Henson, and starring Jennifer Connelly alongside



Originally met with universal derision, almost 30 years on TWIN PEAKS: FIRE WALK WITH ME (David Lynch, 1992) has had an exceptional reversal of fortune: the feature-length follow-up to the hit TV series is now heralded as a masterpiece in horror. Featuring a short but impactful appearance from Bowie as Agent Jeffries, this terrifying fever-dream that lives long in the memory is led by a stunning performance from Sheryl Lee. Artist Julian Schnabel's directorial debut BASQUIAT (1996) is a star-studded biopic of the gifted and prolific painter and street artist Jean Michel Basquiat, who died at the age of 27. Alongside an all-star cast, Bowie plays Andy Warhol, whom he was fascinated with and dedicated a song to on his fourth album Hunky Dory. In THE PRESTIGE (Christopher Nolan, 2006) Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman play rival master magicians on the late-19th century stage, each competing to outdo the other both professionally and in their private lives.



DOCS, CONCERT FILMS AND TV APPEARANCES:

DA Pennebaker had only vaguely heard of



For more treasures from the BFI



BOWIE AT GLASTONBURY 2000 (BBC, 2000) shows Bowie making a career-defining return to Glastonbury's Pyramid stage almost 30 years after his first appearance at Worthy Farm. Bowie performed a set of greatest hits to an adoring audience of 200,000 revellers. For the many of us who are missing live music in these times, this joyful performance is a must-see on the big screen.



Bowie's long-standing interest in Bertolt Brecht led him to work with the great director Alan Clarke, on BAAL (1982); suitably debauched as the eponymous anti-hero, he lends his vocals to several ballads in Clarke's fine production of Brecht's earliest play, about a chaos-creating, unkempt poet who crashes Bavarian high society. The screening of BAAL on 19 January will feature an extended introduction from Adrian Wootton, CEO of Film London and life-long Bowie afficanado, who will take audiences behind the scenes of the making of BAAL with an illustrated introductory talk. BAAL will screen alongside PIERROT IN TURQUOISE OR THE LOOKING GLASS MURDERS (Brian Mahoney, 1970), an STV recording of an Edinburgh 1969 show which saw Bowie perform in a mime and dance work by



HOOKED TO THE SILVER SCREEN: BOWIE AT THE MOVIES:





Stanley Kubrick's cosmic sci-fi masterpiece 2001: A SPACE ODYSSEY (1968) was cited by Bowie as the inspiration for 'Space Oddity', his first hit. Opening with the dawn of man before voyaging to the limits of the known universe in the company of Dr



Also screening will be Rainer Werner Fassbinder's final film QUERELLE (1982), released posthumously after his death from a drug overdose. An adaptation of Jean Genet's homoerotic novel about a beautiful opium-dealing sailor on shore leave, this dream-like tale of sex, betrayal, murder, and the quest for self-discovery is shot with a highly stylised aesthetic that's striking and surreal. Screening alongside QUERELLE will be UN CHANT D'AMOUR (1950), the only film from French writer Jean Genet, which was long-banned due its explicit content; Genet's name influenced one of Bowie's biggest hits The Jean Genie. Completing the line-up will be screenings of TAXI DRIVER (1976), Scorsese's iconic tale of



ON SALE DATES:

