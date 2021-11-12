M.I.A Teases New Track 'Babylon,' & Vickileekx Mixtape Out Today





The sale goes ahead as Julian Assange trial was concluded last week, as the US Government petitions to overturn a ruling that saved him from extradition to America. The profits of this sale will go to Courage Foundation. Auction begins Friday, November 12 at 12PM PST / 3PM EST / 8PM UTC and ends Saturday, November 13 at 12PM PST / 3PM EST / 8PM UTC. Go to: Foundation. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) M.I.A has announced today she will be releasing 10 tracks from 𝕍𝕀ℂ𝕂𝕀𝕃𝔼𝔼𝕂𝕏, a mixtape from her trailblazing 2010 net-speak release, plus the never-before-released, new track 'Babylon,' all available via Foundation and for NFT auction starting Friday, November 12th at 12PM PST / 3PM EST / 8PM UTC, with funds supporting Courage.org. The video will be available via https://ohmni.comThe tape, inspired by Julian Assange, is being auctioned as an exclusive collection of NFTs that document the making of a defining moment to the artist M.I.A and the world. This early-internet era tape is visually and sonically definitive and from Friday, fans will have a unique opportunity to own a piece of history. Browse the collection on Foundation. Winnings bidders of the songs receive the mastered audio and exclusive high res visuals directed by M.I.A. The mixtape will be available on all other platforms at a later date.The sale goes ahead as Julian Assange trial was concluded last week, as the US Government petitions to overturn a ruling that saved him from extradition to America. The profits of this sale will go to Courage Foundation. Auction begins Friday, November 12 at 12PM PST / 3PM EST / 8PM UTC and ends Saturday, November 13 at 12PM PST / 3PM EST / 8PM UTC. Go to: Foundation.



