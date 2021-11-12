Volbeat Share Music Video For "Shotgun Blues"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The multi-platinum Danish band Volbeat
share their new music video for "Shotgun Blues" off their forthcoming eighth studio album, Servant
Of The Mind (Republic Records, December 3rd).
The band recently also shared "Becoming," the fourth song to be released from Servant
Of The Mind. The song was preceeded by "Shotgun Blues" and the "double barrel" of Summer songs released this past June: "Wait A Minute My Girl" and "Dagen Før (feat. Stine Bramsen)," the former of which became the band's ninth number one single on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart.
For Servant
of the Mind, the band, which consists of Michael Poulsen (guitars/vocals), Jon Larsen (drums), Rob Caggiano (guitars) and Kaspar Boye Larsen (bass) took their signature heavy metal, psychobilly and punk 'n' roll sound up a notch while showcasing Poulsen's keen ability for songwriting and storytelling. The new album will be available in standard CD, deluxe 2LP vinyl (in various limited-edition variants, full info below) and a deluxe digital edition.
"I wrote the whole album in three months," recalls Poulsen, "I was in a good place and mood while at home, and had a captive audience of myself… There are a lot of Volbeat
signatures in it. If you go back to the first record and compare it to where we are now, you can hear how the band has developed its style, while keeping the signature sound."
Other songs on the album weave intricate and fascinating tales. "The Sacred Stones" tells the story of "an earthly being who has committed himself to the dark side. He is on a mission, speaking to darker forces and fallen angels." Meanwhile, "The Devil Rages On" looks at the idea of the devil taking human form. Album opener "Temple of Ekur" returns to the ancient themes explored in past songs such as "The Gates of Babylon," while the epic album closer "Lasse's Birgita" explores the story of the first witch burnings to occur in Sweden in 1471.
Volbeat
are two decades deep into a career that has found them sharing stages with genre legends like Black
Sabbath, Metallica, Motorhead, Slipknot, Megadeth, Anthrax
and more. They have racked up nearly three billion cumulative streams over the course of their career, notched a Best Metal Performance Grammy nomination for "Room 24 (feat. King Diamond)" from 2014's acclaimed (and gold-selling) Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies, and have grabbed multiple Danish Music
Awards. Not ones to rest on their laurels, their forthcoming album Servant
of the Mind, which was written and recorded during the shutdown and quarantine necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, is introspective but pulls no punches and is no less raucous or driving than their previous efforts.
Volbeat
have also announced their 2022 coheadlining arena tour with Ghost
and special guests Twin Temple, coming to cities including Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Houston, and Phoenix
(full dates below). Tickets for the tour, co-Produced by Live Nation and Frank Productions, are available now. Limited VIP packages are also available at volbeat.dk.
Since forming in 2001, Volbeat
has gone from the clubs of Copenhagen to headlining stages around the world, including the famed Telia Parken stadium in Denmark (becoming the only domestic artist to ever sell out the venue). Over the course of seven record-breaking albums the band has picked up number one songs (including nine #1s on the US Mainstream Rock chart and counting, the most of any band based outside of North America), multi-platinum certifications, awards and accolades all over the planet. Their latest album, Rewind, Replay, Rebound, was released on August 2nd, 2019 and has spawned the hit singles "Last Day Under The Sun," "Die To Live (feat. Neil Fallon)" and "Leviathan." A live album featuring songs recorded during the subsequent world tour, Rewind, Replay, Rebound: Live in Deutschland, was released digitally on November 27th, 2020. They recently contributed a cover of "Don't Tread on Me" to The Metallica
Blacklist, with all proceeds from the track benefiting the All Within My Hands Foundation and the Børne Cancer Fonden of Denmark.
SERVANT OF THE MIND Standard Edition Tracklisting:
1. Temple of Ekur
2. Wait A Minute My Girl
3. The Sacred Stones
4. Shotgun Blues
5. The Devil Rages On
6. Say No More
7. Heaven's Descent
8. Dagen Før (feat. Stine Bramsen)
9. The Passenger
10. Step Into Light
11. Becoming
12. Mindlock
13. Lasse's Birgitta
Deluxe
2 CD/2 LP and Digital Deluxe
Bonus Tracks:
14. Return To None (Wolfbrigade cover)
15. Domino (The Cramps/Roy Orbison cover)
16. Shotgun Blues (feat. Dave Matrise from Jungle Rot)
17. Dagen Før (Michael Vox Version)
Vinyl variants (North America)
Standard 180g black vinyl 2LP
Translucent Rust 2 LP - Volbeat.dk exclusive, limited to 550
Transparent Yellow 2 LP - Revolver
Magazine exclusive, limited to 400
Mystery Color
LP2 - indie retail exclusive, limited to 100
Vinyl variants (Europe)
Standard 180g black vinyl 2 LP
Crystal Clear 2 LP, volbeat.dk exclusive, limited to 2,000
Glow In The Dark 2 LP, EMP exclusive, limited to 2,000
Orange
and Blue 2 LP, UMG exclusive, limited to 3,100
Danish Red and White 2 LP - only available in Denmark, limited to 2,000
GHOST/VOLBEAT COHEADLINE TOUR DATES:
Tue, Jan 25, 2022 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center
Thu, Jan 27, 2022 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Fri, Jan 28, 2022 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena
Sat, Jan 29, 2022 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Mon, Jan 31, 2022 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center
Wed, Feb 02, 2022 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Fri, Feb 04, 2022 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sat, Feb 05, 2022 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
Mon, Feb 07, 2022 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
Tue, Feb 08, 2022 - Hershey, PA - GIANT Center
Thu, Feb 10, 2022 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Fri, Feb 11, 2022 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center
Sat, Feb 12, 2022 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
Mon, Feb 14, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center
Tue, Feb 15, 2022 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center
Wed, Feb 16, 2022 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
Fri, Feb 18, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena
Sat, Feb 19, 2022 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
Sun, Feb 20, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
Mon, Feb 21, 2022 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena
Wed, Feb 23, 2022 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena
Fri, Feb 25, 2022 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Sat, Feb 26, 2022 - Dallas, TX - Fair Park Coliseum
Mon, Feb 28, 2022 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
Tue, Mar 01, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
Thu, Mar 03, 2022 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center