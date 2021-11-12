Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean & More Announced For American Music Awards

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
ABC and MRC Live & Alternative today announced the performers for this year's new AMAs featured segments, "My Hometown." They will join the star-studded lineup for the "2021 American Music
Awards," the world's largest fan-voted awards show. With Cardi B
in her hosting debut, the AMAs will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST on ABC and streaming next day on Hulu.
This year's new "My Hometown" segments will feature the towns, humble beginnings, influential individuals and mentors that helped shape today's superstars and will take fans for a walk down memory lane.
Country superstar and 15-time AMA winner Carrie Underwood
will join fellow 2021 nominee Jason Aldean
for a special performance of their smash hit duet "If I Didn't Love You
" while showcasing their hometown influence and Southern roots.
Five-time AMA winner Kane Brown
will perform at Tennessee State
University (TSU), a notable HBCU (Historically Black
Colleges and Universities). Brown will give fans a look into his Tennessee and Georgia roots and personal musical journey as an artist, culminating in a performance of his hit "One Mississippi" at TSU.
The AMAs will be grounds for an epic "Battle of Boston" that will see the two iconic boy bands from Beantown, New Edition
and New Kids
on the Block, sharing the stage for the very first time for a can't-miss performance. Two-time AMA winners New Edition
will make a much-anticipated return having last performed at the AMAs in 1997, while this will mark the return of two-time AMA winners New Kids
on the Block, who last performed on the show in 2010.
Underwood, Aldean, Brown, New Kids
on the Block and New Edition
join previously announced performers Bad Bunny, with the world premiere performance of "Lo Siento BB:/," BTS with Megan Thee Stallion
for the world television premiere performance of "Butter," and Olivia
Rodrigo for her AMAs performance debut.
As it approaches its semicentennial anniversary next year, the AMAs represent the top achievements in music, as determined by the fans. A vibrant night of nonstop music, the AMAs features a powerful lineup featuring first-time collaborations and exclusive world premiere performances from music's biggest names - from pop to rap to R&B to country to Latin to K-pop and more - as well as memorable moments that live on in pop culture.
As the world's largest fan-voted awards show, the AMAs will air globally across a footprint of linear and digital platforms in over 120 countries and territories.