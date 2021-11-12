Little Mix Return With Storming New Single 'No'



The single is remixed by uber dance gurus Galantis, who the band recently worked with on the global smash hit 'Heartbreak Anthem.



Leigh-Anne says: "We knew this song had to be a single. It feels like a classic



Jade adds: "The writing session was with Kamille, MNEK and Tre, and as always it had a really good energy. We had a good old catch up and got to write a bop!"



Perrie says: "After 10 years we still love getting in the booth and being creative, especially when you're recording a song you're excited about. We felt that with NO! "



The band recently marked 10 years of



Between Us (Deluxe Version) is available here: https://amzn.to/3wDihrY



The album is a celebration of a decade of global hits from a record-breaking pop band. All of their biggest hits are featured on the album including their No.1 singles 'Wings', 'Black Magic', 'Shout Out To My Ex' and 'Sweet Melody', alongside major hits such as 'Touch', 'Move', 'Power', 'Salute' and their latest Top 3 smash 'Heartbreak Anthem'. The campaign also features five brand new sensational



Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and PerrieEdwards have established themselves as the world's biggest girl band - they have sold over 50 million records worldwide, collected over 19 million Spotify listeners, received over 3 billion YouTube views, and collated 12 billion streams worldwide.



2021 has proved to be a record-breaking year so far for the band. Earlier this year



Earlier this year the band hit No.1 in the UK with their smash hit single 'Sweet Melody', their 5th UK No.1 single. Their 6th album 'Confetti' spawned four hit singles and had track sales of over 4 million. 'Heartbreak Anthem, their smash collaboration with

2022 will see the band finally hit the road with their highly anticipated Confetti Tour taking in arenas across the UK and Ireland. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The world's biggest girl band Little Mix storm back with an unstoppable new single 'No'. Written by Jade, Perrie & Leigh-Anne with solid gold hitmakers Kamille, MNEK and Tre Jean-Marie, 'No' is an edgy electro pop banger about standing firm and saying no in a relationship, set to instantly become a Little Mix classic hit.The single is remixed by uber dance gurus Galantis, who the band recently worked with on the global smash hit 'Heartbreak Anthem.Leigh-Anne says: "We knew this song had to be a single. It feels like a classic Little Mix track, but also fresh and new at the same time."Jade adds: "The writing session was with Kamille, MNEK and Tre, and as always it had a really good energy. We had a good old catch up and got to write a bop!"Perrie says: "After 10 years we still love getting in the booth and being creative, especially when you're recording a song you're excited about. We felt that with NO! "The band recently marked 10 years of Little Mix, and to celebrate today they release their new album 'Between Us'.Between Us (Deluxe Version) is available here: https://amzn.to/3wDihrYThe album is a celebration of a decade of global hits from a record-breaking pop band. All of their biggest hits are featured on the album including their No.1 singles 'Wings', 'Black Magic', 'Shout Out To My Ex' and 'Sweet Melody', alongside major hits such as 'Touch', 'Move', 'Power', 'Salute' and their latest Top 3 smash 'Heartbreak Anthem'. The campaign also features five brand new sensational Little Mix songs that the trio have been working on over the last few months, bringing their decade of chart smashes bang up to date.Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and PerrieEdwards have established themselves as the world's biggest girl band - they have sold over 50 million records worldwide, collected over 19 million Spotify listeners, received over 3 billion YouTube views, and collated 12 billion streams worldwide.2021 has proved to be a record-breaking year so far for the band. Earlier this year Little Mix won 'Best British Group' at the 2021 BRIT Awards, the first female group in history to ever win the award. Then this August saw Little Mix celebrate 100 weeks in the Official UK Singles Chart Top 10, the most for a girl band in history.Earlier this year the band hit No.1 in the UK with their smash hit single 'Sweet Melody', their 5th UK No.1 single. Their 6th album 'Confetti' spawned four hit singles and had track sales of over 4 million. 'Heartbreak Anthem, their smash collaboration with Galantis and David Guetta has so far been streamed over 400m times.2022 will see the band finally hit the road with their highly anticipated Confetti Tour taking in arenas across the UK and Ireland.



