Goldie Announces New Album As Part Of Duo Subjective

Yoshi's Highway feat. Lady Blackbird New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, the production duo SUBJECTIVE, made up of legendary DJ and producer GOLDIE and revered engineer and producer JAMES DAVIDSON, announces their upcoming brand new album 'THE START OF NO REGRET', to be released on March 25th by Three Six Zero Recordings/Sony Music - pre-order/pre-save here:https://amzn.to/3c3cWk6The upcoming new album from the duo spans genres and weaves its way in and out of drum & bass, techno, electronica and soul music, stitching tapestries together to create a soundtrack that would feel as at home in the club as it would vibrating through solitary headphones. The record, which features some incredibly exciting and varied names including neo soul up and comer Greentea Peng, south London alt-jazz hero Tom Misch, and British blues and soul vocalist Natalie Duncan, shows off both the rich history and calibre of Goldie and James Davidson individually but also how they can create something together that's so cohesive and forward thinking. The sound the duo have been able to create is also partly due to their geographical locations over the past 18 months, bouncing ideas between Davidson's studio in Bournemouth on the south coast and Goldie's house in Phuket, Thailand; showing two songwriters and producers at the top of their game responding to a year and a half in very different atmospheres but similar trying circumstances.On the album, Goldie said; "I really love the way that this album time travels through so many poignant aspects of mine and James' life through rave culture, jungle, drum & bass and indie influences over the last 20 years. I'm super happy with it and I hope that you will be too."'Sunlight', the second track to be taken from the album and featuring widely lauded jazz-soul vocalist Lady Blackbird, takes her sweeping vocal and lays it across delicate piano melodies and distorted drum & bass loops, creating a soundscape that feels ethereal as much as it does fast-paced and frenetic - watch the visualiser here. The lead single from the album 'Dassai Menace' (released with double A-side 'Fathoms'), a pulsing, pushing instrumental which throbs with a unique club energy, was picked up by Virgil Abloh who used it to soundtrack his Louis Vuitton SS22 fashion film 'Amen Break' (watch here), with Goldie walking in the accompanying catwalk show.Full track list:The Start of No RegretLost feat. Tom Misch and Frida TourayBrushstrokes feat. Cleveland WatkissDassai MenaceAmerican Gods feat. Natalie DuncanAzimuthCrazy feat. Natalie WilliamsBreakout feat. LaMeduzaParadise feat. LaMeduzaDark feat. Greentea PengReflectionSunlight feat. Lady BlackbirdDollis Hill RufigeYoshi's Highway feat. Lady Blackbird



