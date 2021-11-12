Tears For Fears Announce UK Tour For 2022

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The legendary duo Tears
For Fears have announced UK tour dates in support of the forthcoming release of their first new studio album in nearly two decades, THE TIPPING POINT, which is released 25th February. As part of the Tipping Point World Tour the band will be touring the UK in July 2022 with special guest Alison Moyet. Fans who pre-order The Tipping Point from the band's official store will be eligible for an exclusive ticket pre-order from the 17th November, two days before the tickets go on general sale.
Also on sale from the band's official store as of this Friday is an exclusive limited edition PINK vinyl version of The Tipping Point.
Speaking about going back out on the road Curt Smith said, "We couldn't be more excited to start playing concerts again. We've missed seeing our friends on the road around the world and the energy of performing live." Roland Orzabal shared "The Tipping Point has been a long time in the making and we are looking forward to playing our favourites from the new album as well as our classics from throughout the years."
Arriving on the 25th February The Tipping Point is the band's first album since their reunion album Everybody Loves A Happy Ending in 2004. Since then, the band have toured extensively, including a sold-out UK arena tour and in 2017 released Rule The World, a best-of compilation that returned the band to upper reaches of the album charts once more. In September
of 2022 the band were honored with the Outstanding Song Collection Award at the 2021 Ivor Novello Awards.
When asked why make The Tipping Point now? Roland Orzabal says, "Before everything went so right with this album, everything first had to go wrong, it took years, but something happens when we put our heads together. We've got this balance, this push-me-pull-you thing - and it works really well." Curt Smith agrees, "If that balance doesn't work on a Tears
For Fears album, the whole thing just doesn't work. To put it in simple terms, a Tears
For Fears record and what people perceive to be the sound of Tears
For Fears - is the stuff we can both agree on."
Tears
For Fears were one of the most iconic bands of the '80s, selling over 30 million albums worldwide with singles such as "Shout," "Everybody Wants To Rule The World," "Mad World," "Sowing The Seeds Of Love," and "Woman In Chains" acknowledged as classics.
The Tipping Point is the bold, beautiful and powerful sound of Tears
For Fears finding themselves together, once again.
TEARS FOR FEARS UK TOUR JULY 2022 - WITH SPECIAL GUEST ALISON MOYET:
July 1st Telford QEII Arena
Telford, Shropshire
July 2nd Longleat House Warminster, Wiltshire
July 5th Waddesdon Manor Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire
July 7th Utilita Arena
Newcastle, Newcastle Upon Tyne
July 8th Floors Castle Kelso, Scotland
July 9th Lytham Festival Lytham St Annes
July 12th The Incora County Ground Derby, Derbyshire
July 14th Leeds Millennium Square
Leeds, Yorkshire
July 15th Warwick Castle Warwick, Warwickshire
July 16th Scarborough Open Air Theatre Scarborough, North Yorkshire
July 19th Chewton Glen New Milton, Hampshire
July 20th The Spitfire Ground Canterbury, Kent
July 22nd The 1st Central County Ground Hove, Sussex
July 23rd Cardiff Castle Cardiff, Wales
July 24th Hatfield House Hatfield, Hertfordshire
July 26th Powderham Castle Exeter, Devon
Tears
For Fears - Roland Orzabal (vocals, guitar, keyboards) and Curt Smith (vocals, bass, keyboards) formed in Bath, England 1981. With 30 million albums sold worldwide, performing to countless sold-out audiences, and winning various awards, the band represent an inimitable intersection of pop palatability, clever and cognisant lyricism, guitar bombast, and new wave innovation. Their 1983 debut The Hurting yielded anthems such as "Mad World," "Change," and "Pale Shelter," reaching RIAA Gold status in the United States. 1985's Songs from the Big Chair became a watershed moment for the group and music at large. Boasting the signature BRIT Award-winning "Everybody Wants to Rule the World," "Shout," "Head over Heels," "Mothers Talk" and "I Believe (A Soulful Re-Recording)," it went quintuple-platinum and captured #1 on the Billboard Top 200. Slant dubbed it one of, "The Best Albums of the 1980s," it was featured in the book 1001 Albums You Must Hear Before You Die, and Consequence of Sound awarded it a rare A+ rating in a 20-year retrospective.1989's Seeds of Love proved to be Orzabal and Smith's last collaboration together until Everybody Loves A Happy Ending in 2004, which rekindled the creative fire between them. The band engaged in a three-year touring whirlwind across North America, Japan, South Korea, Manila, and South America
beginning in 2010.
2013 saw them return with their first recorded music in a decade: a cover of Arcade Fire's "Ready to Start." The band returned once more in 2017 with the Rule The World best of collection, which once more catapulted the band back to the upper echelon of the UK album charts. The duo's DNA remains embedded within three generations of artists on both subtle and overt levels. Quietly casting a shadow over rock, hip-hop, electronic dance music, indie, and beyond, Kanye West
interpolated "Memories Fade" on "The Coldest Winter" from the seminal 808s & Heartbreak, The Weeknd
infused "Pale Shelter" into Starboy's "Secrets," David
Guetta sampled "Change
" for "Always," and Drake
utilized "Ideas as Opiates" as the foundation for "Lust For Life," while Ally Brooke Hernandez, Adam Lambert, and Gary Jules
recorded popular covers of "Mad World
" and Disturbed
took on "Shout," and that's only to name a few. Lorde
cut a haunting cover of "Everybody Wants To Rule The World
" for the Soundtrack
of the blockbuster The Hunger Games - Catching Fire, which Tears
For Fears gleefully would use as intro music live and thus bring everything full circle.
Meanwhile, classic songs figure prominently everywhere from The Wire and Donnie Darko to Straight Outta Compton and Mr. Robot. Long before they became a cultural cornerstone Tears
For Fears simply consisted of two school friends growing up in Bath, Somerset UK.
With The Tipping Point and touring on the horizon Orzabal and Smith remain as loud as ever, while yet another generation gets ready to "Shout
" with them all over again.