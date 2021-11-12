Tears For Fears Announce UK Tour For 2022





Also on sale from the band's official store as of this Friday is an exclusive limited edition PINK vinyl version of The Tipping Point.

Speaking about going back out on the road Curt Smith said, "We couldn't be more excited to start playing concerts again. We've missed seeing our friends on the road around the world and the energy of performing live." Roland Orzabal shared "The Tipping Point has been a long time in the making and we are looking forward to playing our favourites from the new album as well as our classics from throughout the years."



Arriving on the 25th February The Tipping Point is the band's first album since their reunion album Everybody Loves A Happy Ending in 2004. Since then, the band have toured extensively, including a sold-out UK arena tour and in 2017 released Rule The World, a best-of compilation that returned the band to upper reaches of the album charts once more. In September of 2022 the band were honored with the Outstanding Song Collection Award at the 2021 Ivor Novello Awards.



When asked why make The Tipping Point now? Roland Orzabal says, "Before everything went so right with this album, everything first had to go wrong, it took years, but something happens when we put our heads together. We've got this balance, this push-me-pull-you thing - and it works really well." Curt Smith agrees, "If that balance doesn't work on a





The Tipping Point is the bold, beautiful and powerful sound of



TEARS FOR FEARS UK TOUR JULY 2022 - WITH SPECIAL GUEST ALISON MOYET:

July 1st Telford QEII

July 2nd Longleat House Warminster, Wiltshire

July 5th Waddesdon Manor Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire

July 7th Utilita

July 8th Floors Castle Kelso, Scotland

July 9th Lytham Festival Lytham St Annes

July 12th The Incora County Ground Derby, Derbyshire

July 14th Leeds

July 15th Warwick Castle Warwick, Warwickshire

July 16th Scarborough Open Air Theatre Scarborough, North Yorkshire

July 19th Chewton Glen New Milton, Hampshire

July 20th The Spitfire Ground Canterbury, Kent

July 22nd The 1st Central County Ground Hove, Sussex

July 23rd Cardiff Castle Cardiff, Wales

July 24th Hatfield House Hatfield, Hertfordshire

July 26th Powderham Castle Exeter, Devon







2013 saw them return with their first recorded music in a decade: a cover of Arcade Fire's "Ready to Start." The band returned once more in 2017 with the Rule The World best of collection, which once more catapulted the band back to the upper echelon of the UK album charts. The duo's DNA remains embedded within three generations of artists on both subtle and overt levels. Quietly casting a shadow over rock, hip-hop, electronic dance music, indie, and beyond,



Meanwhile, classic songs figure prominently everywhere from The Wire and Donnie Darko to Straight Outta Compton and Mr. Robot. Long before they became a cultural cornerstone

