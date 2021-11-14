Avril Lavigne Shares Official Video For New Single "Bite Me" Directed By Hannah Lux Davis





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multiplatinum star Avril Lavigne has shared the official video for her new single "Bite Me," directed by Hannah Lux Davis, now streaming on her official YouTube channel. Her first new music since 2019 and label debut for Travis Barker's DTA Records, the exhilarating track - available everywhere now - arrived earlier this week to a raft of praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard, USA Today, People, and Vulture who called the song "...a full-fledged, pop-punk banger."To celebrate the arrival of "Bite Me," the eight-time GRAMMY Award-nominated multiplatinum singer, songwriter, designer, and philanthropist treated fans to the song's first late-night television performance on CBS's The Late Late Show With James Corden Wednesday. Founded by Barker, DTA Records operates as a worldwide venture with Elektra Music Group.Baring her teeth like never before, the high energy and anthemic "Bite Me" was co-produced by Barker, John Feldmann, and Mod Sun. Last week, Avril shared a post on TikTok that teased her signing to DTA Records with a clip of her and Travis performing a snippet of "Bite Me" that has amassed 11.2 million views and 1.6 million "likes" in just a few days. Avril had broken the internet earlier this year with her first foray onto the platform: her viral " Sk8er Boi " post co-starring none other than skateboarding legend Tony Hawk. The clip impressively reached 34 million views and generated 6.7 million "likes."Avril is set to launch a world tour in 2022 with dates to be revealed imminently. Stay tuned for much more from Avril Lavigne soon. Avril Lavigne has made history, smashed records, and consistently blazed a trail of her own as an uncompromising force in music and culture. Beyond selling 40 million albums worldwide with 12.5 million units sold in the U.S. alone, she has notched eight GRAMMY® Award nominations in categories such as "Best New Artist" and "Song of the Year" twice for " Complicated " and "I'm with You." In addition, she has received eight Juno Awards, including "Artist of the Year." Her catalog comprises the septuple platinum Let Go [2002], triple-platinum Under My Skin [2004], double-platinum The Best Damn Thing [2007], gold-selling Goodbye Lullaby [2011], gold-selling Avril Lavigne [2013], and Head Above Water [2019] highlighted by definitive smashes such as "Complicated," "Sk8er Boi," "Girlfriend," "Here's To Never Growing Up," and "Head Above Water." As such, she remains of "one of the Soundscan-era's top-selling artists releasing albums in the U.S." and "the third bestselling Canadian female artist of all-time." She earned a spot in the Top 10 of Billboard's "Best of the 2000s" chart and holds a Guinness World Record as "the youngest female solo artist to top the UK chart," while " Girlfriend " emerged as "first music video to reach 100 million views on YouTube." She has also earned multiple #1's around the globe. Her social media following notably exceeds 93.6 million fans worldwide. Not to mention, she starred Richard Linklater's Fast Food Nation, DreamWorks Animation's film Over the Hedge, The Flock, and more. Kicking off her biggest and boldest chapter to date, she makes her debut for DTA Records with the single "Bite Me" and more to come in 2021.



