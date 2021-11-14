New Music Video Released For Breathtaking Track "Final Ascent"





Upon its release, the No Time To Die soundtrack broke records peaking at No.7 in the Official UK Album Charts becoming the highest-charting soundtrack from the



The soundtrack features music from guitarist



No Time To Die had its theatrical release on



No Time To Die from EON Productions and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios (MGM) is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and stars New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Celebrating the ongoing success of Hans Zimmer's soundtrack for the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die, Decca Records/Universal Music Canada, the country's leading music company, release a two-minute edit of single Final Ascent alongside a brand new music video set to a selection of stunning clips from the film.Upon its release, the No Time To Die soundtrack broke records peaking at No.7 in the Official UK Album Charts becoming the highest-charting soundtrack from the James Bond franchise and the highest-charting album for composer Hans Zimmer.The soundtrack features music from guitarist Johnny Marr and Billie Eilish, whose electrifying title track No Time To Die, co-written with brother Finneas O'Connell, topped the Official UK Singles Chart in its first week of release last year. At 18 years old on release, Eilish is the youngest artist and the first female to take a Bond theme to the top of the Official UK Singles Chart. The track also boasts the biggest opening week for a Bond theme ever.No Time To Die had its theatrical release on September 30th, 2021 in the UK through Universal Pictures International and has smashed UK box office records with the highest opening UK weekend takings of any James Bond film, beating Skyfall and Spectre, which sit at numbers two and three in the all-time UK box office chart. This week also marks No Time To Die's theatrical release across Australia.No Time To Die from EON Productions and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios (MGM) is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and stars Daniel Craig in his fifth appearance as James Bond. Craig is joined by Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Léa Seydoux, and Christoph Waltz, who reprise their roles from previous films, with Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, and Ana de Armas joining the cast.



