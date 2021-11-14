Astralwerks And Blue Note Announce New Christmas-Themed Lo-Fi Compilation Bluewerks Vol. 5: Warm Up





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Astralwerks and Blue Note Records/Universal Music, bring the holiday cheer with the fifth installment of Bluewerks, the iconic labels' collaborative Lo-Fi series where downtempo electronica meets jazz-infused sounds. Bluewerks Vol. 5: Warm Up is a Christmas-themed collection that was entirely produced by Sebastian Kamae, a Bluewerks alumnus who was featured on Bluewerks, Vol. 1: Up Down Left Right. Each of the tracks on the new EP are an ode to the winter months with titles like "Warm Up," "Reunion," "December," and "Ice Skating."In the time since the first EP's release earlier this year, Bluewerks has become a runaway success in the Lo-Fi genre, garnering over 25 million streams across platforms and prominent placements on tastemaking playlists like Spotify's "Lo-Fi Beats," Apple Music's "Beatstrumental," and YouTube's "Lo-Fi Loft." Bluewerks Vol. 3: Heat Wave hit #1 on the NACC Electronic college radio chart, making it the second Bluewerks EP to reach the top spot. In April, a Bluewerks-themed Hong Kong pop-up shop in partnership with FabCafe provided an immersive experience to fans of the music and coffee alike, presenting a Bluewerks-inspired menu and decor. The event was so successful that a second Hong Kong pop-up was launched with openground cafe.The two labels have also launched Bluewerks Radio, a 24/7 streaming station HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfTCVwHXdBE Sebastian Kamae is a Dutch artist and producer whose music blends jazzy melodies, groovy beats, and dusty sounds to conjure the perfect vibe. Born in Kloetinge in The Netherlands in 1997, Kame started his musical journey at only 5 years old when he had his first music lessons. Quickly, he discovered his love for the piano and in high school he started producing, making beats, and played in several bands. He decided to study MediaMusic at ArtEZ and graduated as a Bachelor of Arts in 2018. In the fall of 2017, he got an internship at SoundScape Studios in Chicago, where he got the chance to work and connect with artists like Kweku Collins, Femdot, Khary, Ajani Jones, Melo Makes Music & many more. Kamae has released several Eps and two full-length albums—2018's Waves and 2019's Enjoy the Ride.



