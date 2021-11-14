The Chieftains Release Chronicles: 60 Years Of The Chieftains





CD1

Away We Go Again

The Rocky Road To Dublin (with The Rolling Stones)

The Morning Dew - Live At Massey Hall, Toronto Canada / 1976

Brian Boru's March

Carolina Rua / Reel - The Ladies Pantalettes (with Imelda May)



O'Sullivan's March



The McCarthy Theme / The Wandering (with The RTÉ Concert Orchestra)

Down In The

6 The Coombe

The Timpán Reel

Drowsy Maggie



O'Neill's March - Live At Massey Hall, Toronto, Canada / 1976

The Wind That Shakes The Barley - BBC Live Session / Live At The Cambridge Folk Festival, UK / 1981

Tom Billy's / The Road To Lisdoonvarna / The Merry Sisters (Reels)

The Boyne Hunt / The Mullingar Races / The Five-Mile Chase (Reels)

Hard Times Come Again No More (with



CD2

The Foggy Dew

Mná Na hÉireann

My Lagan Love

Carolan's Welcome

The Long

Boil the Breakfast Early - BBC Live Session From The Cambridge Folk Festival, 1981

Star Of The County Down - Live At The Menagerie, Belfast, Ireland / 1999

Carolan's Concerto - Live At Massey Hall, Toronto, 1976

Ceol Bhriotánach

China To Hong Kong - Live In China

Tabhair Dom Do Lámh - BBC Live Session From The Royal Albert Hall, 1975

Carrickfergus - Live At Symphony Hall, Boston, 1976

Scéal Na gCapall

The French March

Lullaby for the Dead

An Comhra Donn / Murphy's Hornpipe (Hornpipes)

An Faire

The Humours Of Ballyconnell / Bean An Fhir Rua /

The Chattering Magpie

Country Blues

Cotton-Eyed Joe



DVD

The Morning Dew - Live On 'The Late Late Show - Irish

Hewlett - BBC Live Session From 'The Old Grey Whistle Test', 1976

Mná Na hÉireann - BBC Live Session From 'The Old Grey Whistle Test', 1976

Kerry Slides - BBC Live Session From 'The Old Grey Whistle Test', 1976

Miss McDermott /

The Chattering Magpie - Live On 'Meet The Chieftains', 1976, RTÉ

An Mhaighdean Mhara / Green Grow The Rushes O - Live On 'Meet The Chieftains', 1976, RTÉ





Caitlín Triall / The East Clare Reel / Carolan's Farewell To

Lord Inchiquin - Live At Knappogue Castle, 1977, RTÉ

An Buachaill Caol Dubh - Live At Knappogue Castle, 1977, RTÉ

Limerick Rake - Live At Knappogue Castle, 1977, RTÉ

If I Had Maggie In The Wood - Live At The Cork Opera House, 1978, RTÉ

Sea Image - Live On 'The

Here's A Health To The Company - Live At The

The May Morning Dew - Live At The Hollywood Heritage Centre, Co. Wicklow, 1999

An Poc Ar Buile - Live at Teach Siamsa, Dingle, 1999

Give Me Your Hand / The Trip To Durrow / Flogging Reel - Live At Montreux / 1997

Did You Ever Go A Courtin' Uncle Joe - Live At Montreux / 1997 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In advance of their 60th anniversary next year, The Chieftains have released Chronicles: 60 years of The Chieftains today through Claddagh Records/Universal Music. The project, which has been in production for the last twelve months, was postponed following the untimely death of Paddy Moloney, the group's founder and leader, in October. However, following consultation with Paddy's family and the remaining members of The Chieftains, the project has been completed as Paddy wished with the original artwork, track list, liner notes and footage.The release marks the first time ever a complete career retrospective from The Chieftains has been released and includes tracks from across the band's discography - from their very first album release Chieftains 1 right up to their most recent studio album release Voice of Ages - and includes seminal collaborations with The Rolling Stones, Paulo Nutini, Diana Krall, Alison Krauss, Van Morrison, and Sinéad O'Connor. It also includes previously unreleased recordings from Live at The Royal Albert Hall, Live at The Cambridge Folk Festival as well as footage and recordings from the BBC and RTÉ archives. Chronicles: 60 years of The Chieftains will be available across multiple formats including 2CD, 2CD/DVD, 2LP, 3LP (Ireland only), Digital Standard and Digital Deluxe.Founded in 1962, winners of six GRAMMY® Awards and an Academy® Award, The Chieftains—founder and leader Paddy Moloney (Uilleann pipes, tin whistle), Matt Molloy (flute), and Kevin Conneff (bodhrán, vocals)—have popularized traditional Irish music world-wide during their 60-year career. Their ability to transcend musical boundaries to blend tradition with modern music has notably hailed them as one of the most renowned and revered musical groups to this day.Their repertoire was, and is, largely of Ireland. Well-established dance tunes such as Drowsy Maggie and The Chattering Magpie were given a new invigorating life by the group not to mention eminent songs and airs that might be described as their signature tunes. Foremost among these must be Mná na hÉireann (The Women of Ireland) whose haunting melody, composed by Seán Ó Riada, continues to resonate and remain relevant in the twenty-first century. Their instrumental version was released in 1973 on the album The Chieftains 4 and their version of the song, based on the Irish of the eighteenth-century poet Peadar Ó Doirnín, features prominently on the sound- track to the film 'Barry Lyndon' released in 1975. Kate Bush, Mike Oldfield, and Sinéad O'Connor are among the famous performers of the piece.Their inspirational musicianship is reflected on tracks such as Brian Ború's March from The Chieftains 2 and Carolan's Welcome on The Chieftains 9 (Boil The Breakfast Early). Drawing from the vast well of Irish tradition, this ensemble blended old and new and remained totally committed to their genre.As well as the selected audio recordings, Chronicles: 60 years of The Chieftains also includes a bonus DVD that gives an insight to the visual history of the band. The performers' hairstyles and fashions may have evolved down the years, but even now as they approach their 60th anniversary, that magical experience The Chieftains give their listeners, is as strong and as vibrant as ever.The Chieftains' legacy is immense as evident from this collection. Chronicles: 60 years of The Chieftains is a fine tribute to a remarkable group of musicians.Chronicles: 60 years of The Chieftains track list:CD1Away We Go AgainThe Rocky Road To Dublin (with The Rolling Stones)The Morning Dew - Live At Massey Hall, Toronto Canada / 1976Brian Boru's MarchCarolina Rua / Reel - The Ladies Pantalettes (with Imelda May) Round The House And Mind The DresserO'Sullivan's March Danny Boy (with Diana Krall)The McCarthy Theme / The Wandering (with The RTÉ Concert Orchestra)Down In The Willow Garden (with Bon Iver)6 The CoombeThe Timpán ReelDrowsy Maggie Molly Bán (Bawn) (with Alison Krauss)O'Neill's March - Live At Massey Hall, Toronto, Canada / 1976The Wind That Shakes The Barley - BBC Live Session / Live At The Cambridge Folk Festival, UK / 1981Tom Billy's / The Road To Lisdoonvarna / The Merry Sisters (Reels)The Boyne Hunt / The Mullingar Races / The Five-Mile Chase (Reels)Hard Times Come Again No More (with Paolo Nutini)CD2The Foggy DewMná Na hÉireannMy Lagan LoveCarolan's WelcomeThe Long Black Veil (with Mick Jagger)Boil the Breakfast Early - BBC Live Session From The Cambridge Folk Festival, 1981Star Of The County Down - Live At The Menagerie, Belfast, Ireland / 1999Carolan's Concerto - Live At Massey Hall, Toronto, 1976Ceol BhriotánachChina To Hong Kong - Live In ChinaTabhair Dom Do Lámh - BBC Live Session From The Royal Albert Hall, 1975Carrickfergus - Live At Symphony Hall, Boston, 1976Scéal Na gCapallThe French MarchLullaby for the DeadAn Comhra Donn / Murphy's Hornpipe (Hornpipes)An FaireThe Humours Of Ballyconnell / Bean An Fhir Rua / Cherish The Ladies - BBC Live Session From The Royal Albert Hall, 1975The Chattering MagpieCountry BluesCotton-Eyed JoeDVDThe Morning Dew - Live On 'The Late Late Show - Irish Music Special', 1972, RTÉHewlett - BBC Live Session From 'The Old Grey Whistle Test', 1976Mná Na hÉireann - BBC Live Session From 'The Old Grey Whistle Test', 1976Kerry Slides - BBC Live Session From 'The Old Grey Whistle Test', 1976Miss McDermott / Blind Mary / Planxty Drury - BBC Live Session From The Golder's Green Hippodrome, 1977The Chattering Magpie - Live On 'Meet The Chieftains', 1976, RTÉAn Mhaighdean Mhara / Green Grow The Rushes O - Live On 'Meet The Chieftains', 1976, RTÉ George Brabazon - Live On 'Meet The Chieftains', 1976, RTÉ Round The House And Mind The Dresser - Live On 'Meet The Chieftains', 1976, RTÉCaitlín Triall / The East Clare Reel / Carolan's Farewell To Music / Banish Misfortune / The Dublin Reel / The Steampacket Reel / The Star Of Munster / The Flogging Reel - Live On 'Meet The Chieftains', 1976, RTÉLord Inchiquin - Live At Knappogue Castle, 1977, RTÉAn Buachaill Caol Dubh - Live At Knappogue Castle, 1977, RTÉLimerick Rake - Live At Knappogue Castle, 1977, RTÉIf I Had Maggie In The Wood - Live At The Cork Opera House, 1978, RTÉSea Image - Live On 'The Music Show', 1983, RTÉHere's A Health To The Company - Live At The National Stadium, 1985, RTÉThe May Morning Dew - Live At The Hollywood Heritage Centre, Co. Wicklow, 1999An Poc Ar Buile - Live at Teach Siamsa, Dingle, 1999Give Me Your Hand / The Trip To Durrow / Flogging Reel - Live At Montreux / 1997Did You Ever Go A Courtin' Uncle Joe - Live At Montreux / 1997



