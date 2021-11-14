The Chieftains Release Chronicles: 60 Years Of The Chieftains

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
In advance of their 60th anniversary next year, The Chieftains
have released Chronicles: 60 years of The Chieftains
today through Claddagh Records/Universal Music. The project, which has been in production for the last twelve months, was postponed following the untimely death of Paddy Moloney, the group's founder and leader, in October. However, following consultation with Paddy's family and the remaining members of The Chieftains, the project has been completed as Paddy wished with the original artwork, track list, liner notes and footage.
The release marks the first time ever a complete career retrospective from The Chieftains
has been released and includes tracks from across the band's discography - from their very first album release Chieftains
1 right up to their most recent studio album release Voice of Ages - and includes seminal collaborations with The Rolling Stones, Paulo Nutini, Diana Krall, Alison Krauss, Van Morrison, and Sinéad O'Connor. It also includes previously unreleased recordings from Live at The Royal Albert Hall, Live at The Cambridge Folk Festival as well as footage and recordings from the BBC and RTÉ archives. Chronicles: 60 years of The Chieftains
will be available across multiple formats including 2CD, 2CD/DVD, 2LP, 3LP (Ireland only), Digital
Standard and Digital
Deluxe.
Founded in 1962, winners of six GRAMMY® Awards and an Academy® Award, The Chieftains—founder and leader Paddy Moloney (Uilleann pipes, tin whistle), Matt Molloy (flute), and Kevin
Conneff (bodhrán, vocals)—have popularized traditional Irish music world-wide during their 60-year career. Their ability to transcend musical boundaries to blend tradition with modern music has notably hailed them as one of the most renowned and revered musical groups to this day.
Their repertoire was, and is, largely of Ireland. Well-established dance tunes such as Drowsy Maggie and The Chattering Magpie were given a new invigorating life by the group not to mention eminent songs and airs that might be described as their signature tunes. Foremost among these must be Mná na hÉireann (The Women of Ireland) whose haunting melody, composed by Seán Ó Riada, continues to resonate and remain relevant in the twenty-first century. Their instrumental version was released in 1973 on the album The Chieftains
4 and their version of the song, based on the Irish of the eighteenth-century poet Peadar Ó Doirnín, features prominently on the sound- track to the film 'Barry Lyndon' released in 1975. Kate Bush, Mike Oldfield, and Sinéad O'Connor are among the famous performers of the piece.
Their inspirational musicianship is reflected on tracks such as Brian Ború's March from The Chieftains
2 and Carolan's Welcome on The Chieftains
9 (Boil The Breakfast Early). Drawing from the vast well of Irish tradition, this ensemble blended old and new and remained totally committed to their genre.
As well as the selected audio recordings, Chronicles: 60 years of The Chieftains
also includes a bonus DVD that gives an insight to the visual history of the band. The performers' hairstyles and fashions may have evolved down the years, but even now as they approach their 60th anniversary, that magical experience The Chieftains
give their listeners, is as strong and as vibrant as ever.
The Chieftains' legacy is immense as evident from this collection. Chronicles: 60 years of The Chieftains
is a fine tribute to a remarkable group of musicians.
Chronicles: 60 years of The Chieftains
track list:
CD1
Away We Go Again
The Rocky Road To Dublin (with The Rolling Stones)
The Morning Dew - Live At Massey Hall, Toronto Canada / 1976
Brian Boru's March
Carolina Rua / Reel - The Ladies Pantalettes (with Imelda May)
Round
The House And Mind The Dresser
O'Sullivan's March
Danny
Boy (with Diana Krall)
The McCarthy Theme / The Wandering (with The RTÉ Concert Orchestra)
Down In The Willow
Garden (with Bon Iver)
6 The Coombe
The Timpán Reel
Drowsy Maggie
Molly
Bán (Bawn) (with Alison Krauss)
O'Neill's March - Live At Massey Hall, Toronto, Canada / 1976
The Wind That Shakes The Barley - BBC Live Session / Live At The Cambridge Folk Festival, UK / 1981
Tom Billy's / The Road To Lisdoonvarna / The Merry Sisters (Reels)
The Boyne Hunt / The Mullingar Races / The Five-Mile Chase (Reels)
Hard Times Come Again No More (with Paolo
Nutini)
CD2
The Foggy Dew
Mná Na hÉireann
My Lagan Love
Carolan's Welcome
The Long Black
Veil (with Mick Jagger)
Boil the Breakfast Early - BBC Live Session From The Cambridge Folk Festival, 1981
Star Of The County Down - Live At The Menagerie, Belfast, Ireland / 1999
Carolan's Concerto - Live At Massey Hall, Toronto, 1976
Ceol Bhriotánach
China To Hong Kong - Live In China
Tabhair Dom Do Lámh - BBC Live Session From The Royal Albert Hall, 1975
Carrickfergus - Live At Symphony Hall, Boston, 1976
Scéal Na gCapall
The French March
Lullaby for the Dead
An Comhra Donn / Murphy's Hornpipe (Hornpipes)
An Faire
The Humours Of Ballyconnell / Bean An Fhir Rua / Cherish
The Ladies - BBC Live Session From The Royal Albert Hall, 1975
The Chattering Magpie
Country Blues
Cotton-Eyed Joe
DVD
The Morning Dew - Live On 'The Late Late Show - Irish Music
Special', 1972, RTÉ
Hewlett - BBC Live Session From 'The Old Grey Whistle Test', 1976
Mná Na hÉireann - BBC Live Session From 'The Old Grey Whistle Test', 1976
Kerry Slides - BBC Live Session From 'The Old Grey Whistle Test', 1976
Miss McDermott / Blind
Mary / Planxty Drury - BBC Live Session From The Golder's Green Hippodrome, 1977
The Chattering Magpie - Live On 'Meet The Chieftains', 1976, RTÉ
An Mhaighdean Mhara / Green Grow The Rushes O - Live On 'Meet The Chieftains', 1976, RTÉ
George
Brabazon - Live On 'Meet The Chieftains', 1976, RTÉ
Round
The House And Mind The Dresser - Live On 'Meet The Chieftains', 1976, RTÉ
Caitlín Triall / The East Clare Reel / Carolan's Farewell To Music
/ Banish Misfortune / The Dublin Reel / The Steampacket Reel / The Star Of Munster / The Flogging Reel - Live On 'Meet The Chieftains', 1976, RTÉ
Lord Inchiquin - Live At Knappogue Castle, 1977, RTÉ
An Buachaill Caol Dubh - Live At Knappogue Castle, 1977, RTÉ
Limerick Rake - Live At Knappogue Castle, 1977, RTÉ
If I Had Maggie In The Wood - Live At The Cork Opera House, 1978, RTÉ
Sea Image - Live On 'The Music
Show', 1983, RTÉ
Here's A Health To The Company - Live At The National
Stadium, 1985, RTÉ
The May Morning Dew - Live At The Hollywood Heritage Centre, Co. Wicklow, 1999
An Poc Ar Buile - Live at Teach Siamsa, Dingle, 1999
Give Me Your Hand / The Trip To Durrow / Flogging Reel - Live At Montreux / 1997
Did You Ever Go A Courtin' Uncle Joe - Live At Montreux / 1997