On 'SNL,' Taylor Swift Stopped Time

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Taylor Swift performed the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" this weekend on "Saturday Night Live," days after dropping her highly anticipated re-imagining of the 2012 album "Red."



The extended rendition of the heartbreaking ballad - which Swift famously and reportedly wrote about her turbulent relationship with actor Gyllenhaal - is a standout track on "Red (Taylor's Version)," which includes a mix of familiar hits and newly released songs from the vault.

"'Cause there we are again in the middle of the night / We're dancing 'round the kitchen in the refrigerator light / Down the stairs, I was there / I remember it all too well," Swift sang on "SNL" while strumming a red guitar on a blanket of autumn leaves.

"And there we are again when nobody had to know / You kept me like a secret but I kept you like an oath / Sacred prayer, and we'd swear / To remember it all too well."



Wearing all black and her signature scarlet lipstick, Swift belted devastating lyrics such as, "You call me up again just to break me like a promise / So casually cruel in the name of being honest," as the short film she directed to accompany the 10-minute tune played in the background.



The dramatic music video sees 19-year-old "Stranger Things" star Sadie Sink portray a character based on Swift, while 30-year-old "Teen Wolf" alum Dylan O'Brien plays a man inspired by Gyllenhaal.

"Time won't fly, it's like I'm paralyzed by it / I'd like to be my old self again, but I'm still trying to find it," the Grammy winner sang softly as fleeting images of Sink and O'Brien flashed on the screen.

"After plaid shirt days and nights when you made me your own / Now you mail back my things and I walk home alone / But you keep my old scarf from that very first week / 'Cause it reminds you of innocence and it smells like me / You can't get rid of it / 'Cause you remember it all too well."



