Charli XCX Releases 'New Shapes' Music Video And Adds More Tour Dates

29th April - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Charli XCX has released a visual for "New Shapes"; a track featuring the demonically talented Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens. The "New Shapes" visual is the first performance from Charli XCX's new talk show, TV Heaven, which will only be available to stream in full "once you cross over to the afterlife".Last week, XCX announced that CRASH, her highly-anticipated forthcoming album, will be released March 18, 2022. This is the fifth and final album in her record deal... Rolling Stone declared that "if you don't listen to Charli XCX's new album you will burn in hell".In addition, today the European and North American tour tickets go on sale to the general public here with shows in Los Angeles, London, Paris and more. See full dates below.Tour Dates:26th March - Fox Theatre - Oakland, CA27th March - Fox Theatre - Oakland, CA29th March - Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR1st April - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA3rd April - The Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA6th April - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO8th April - ACL Live at The Moody Theater - Austin, TX9th April - House of Blues Houston - Houston, TX (on sale TBD)10th April - House of Blues Dallas - Dallas, TX12th April - Orpheum Theater - New Orleans, LA13th April - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA15th April - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC16th April - The NorVa - Norfolk, VA18th April - The Fillmore Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA20th April - House of Blues Boston - Boston, MA22nd April - Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY23rd April - Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY25th April - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON26th April - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Royal Oak, MI28th April - Palace Theatre - Saint Paul, MN29th April - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL.



