Jeremy Lister Brings Out Old-School Class And Big Band Jazz On 'Happy Holidays, Everyone' Album Out Now

10. " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Nashville-based songwriter Jeremy Lister showcases his knack for blending classic old-school sounds with big band jazz on his Sinatra-esque 'Happy Holidays, Everyone' album (Big Yellow Dog Music). Listen here: fanlink.to/HHE."I have always had a deep love for the crooners (Sinatra, Sammy, Dean, Connick Jr, etc) and would sing in that style around the house for fun," says Lister. "My wife goes all in for the holidays and blasts Bing Crosby, Nat King Cole and other classics from Thanksgiving until January 1. Last year, I teamed up with Dan Agee who is a jazz extraordinaire and a brilliant producer. We had strings, brass, woodwinds and percussion players join in with the band. It's big band holiday music and a ton of fun for the whole family."Comprised of 10 original songs, 'Happy Holidays, Everyone' is inspired by Lister's family holiday traditions and channels his love of classic icons like Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire. Throughout the album, listeners will hear stunning horn and string arrangements, accompanied by Lister's smooth, easy-listening vocal style that brings you back to the 1950s.Since moving to Nashville nearly two decades ago, Lister has written songs for Alison Krauss, Amy Grant, Meghan Trainor, Chely Wright and more, and his songs have been heard on everything from MTV's "The World of Jenks" to Modern Family. He has also competed on NBC's "The Sing Off" with his a cappella group Street Corner Symphony, and in 2019, he signed a publishing deal with Big Yellow Dog Music.Lister will perform the album in full at Nashville's 3rd & Lindsley venue on Thurs., Dec. 23rd. He will also embark on a holiday music tour with Street Corner Symphony which kicks off on Mon., Dec. 6 at City Winery in Nashville, TN. The group will also head to Pittsburgh, New York City, Philadelphia and other cities across the east coast. Visit songkick.com/artists/380789-street-corner-symphony/calendar for a full list of tour dates.'Happy Holidays, Everyone' tracklist:1. "The Little Things" (Daniel Agee, Jeremy Lister)2. "Happy Holidays, Everyone" (Agee, Lister)3. "Baby, You're the Best Gift of All" (Agee, Lister)4. "Christmas in Rio" (Agee, Lister)5. "Winter's Ghost" (Agee, Lister)6. "Dancing Under The Star" (Lister)7. "Snow Angel" (Agee, Lister)8. "Keeping Christmas Classy feat. Leah Nobel" (Lister)9. "Fly Santa Fly" (Agee, Lister)10. " Take Me Home " (Lister).



