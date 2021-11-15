Ninajirachi Premieres Ripples In The Cold Water, Infinite Music Experience Out Now







Featuring more than an album's worth of previously unheard material, each artist's



With a sound that embodies a rich, opulent atmosphere and a flawless touch in the studio, Ninajirachi is truly in her own lane. She's delivered guest mixes for BBC 1XTRA and Diplo & Friends, became the first Australian producer to be featured in Ableton's One Thing, and even co-wrote and produced the official anthem for Australia's Matildas in the FIFA Women's World Cup. Coming off the critically acclaimed True North (Deluxe) EP alongside Kota Banks, Ninjarachi brings her "glassy and exhilarating" (The Guardian) soundscapes to Aimi through Ripples In The Cold Water.



"In assembling this experience, I broke a few of my tracks down and extracted stems and parts from each before stitching them all together again. It was really enjoyable and I found that I was rediscovering my own creations in the process! So cool. It was also nice to be able to find homes for a few unreleased tracks that I love, but haven't yet been able to finish and release in a meaningful way. Hearing the whole thing come to life at the very end was super special!" - Ninajirachi



Explore the Experiences of dozens more artists embracing Aimi's new possibilities, including



Aimi is a revolutionary breakthrough in generative music that will fundamentally change the way the art form is created, consumed and ultimately monetized. The platform delivers endless, immersive compositions that are crafted by artists, powered by artificial intelligence and molded by the mood of each individual user. For fans of electronic music, Aimi offers a new form of listening - one that is adaptable and ever-evolving. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today on Aimi, the artist-crafted and AI-powered generative music platform has unveiled Ripples In The Cold Water, a brand new Experience from Ninajirachi. Known for her amalgamation of pop sensibilities and club-forward rhythms, the Australian triple-threat producer, songwriter, and DJ has built a career that encompasses the spectrum of electronic music, garnering support from the likes of Charli XCX and releasing official remixes for deadmau5 & The Neptunes. Equal parts cute and tough, gentle and wired, Ripples In The Cold Water welcomes listeners into Ninajirachi's iridescent world. The Experience intertwines Ninajirachi's discography alongside previously unreleased material, all dissected and rearranged by Aimi's artificial intelligence, producing an entirely unique presentation of her shimmering, futuristic productions. Experience Ripples In The Cold Water on the premium tier of Aimi+, available free on mobile app stores for a limited time: https://aimi.fm/artists/ninajirachiFeaturing more than an album's worth of previously unheard material, each artist's Experience on Aimi+ offers listeners a completely new way to absorb music, in the form of infinitely-long, adaptable compositions. Conceived by the artist and continuously arranged by Aimi's AI, fans are able to access bespoke, uninterrupted flows music from their favorite DJs and producers, adjusting in real time based on one's own mood and personal reactions.With a sound that embodies a rich, opulent atmosphere and a flawless touch in the studio, Ninajirachi is truly in her own lane. She's delivered guest mixes for BBC 1XTRA and Diplo & Friends, became the first Australian producer to be featured in Ableton's One Thing, and even co-wrote and produced the official anthem for Australia's Matildas in the FIFA Women's World Cup. Coming off the critically acclaimed True North (Deluxe) EP alongside Kota Banks, Ninjarachi brings her "glassy and exhilarating" (The Guardian) soundscapes to Aimi through Ripples In The Cold Water."In assembling this experience, I broke a few of my tracks down and extracted stems and parts from each before stitching them all together again. It was really enjoyable and I found that I was rediscovering my own creations in the process! So cool. It was also nice to be able to find homes for a few unreleased tracks that I love, but haven't yet been able to finish and release in a meaningful way. Hearing the whole thing come to life at the very end was super special!" - NinajirachiExplore the Experiences of dozens more artists embracing Aimi's new possibilities, including Christopher Coe, Cassy, DJ BORING, Lost Souls of Saturn, Man Power, Max Cooper, Roska, Shanti Celeste, Soul Clap, Steffi, Tensnake and dozens of others: https://www.aimi.fm/artistsAimi is a revolutionary breakthrough in generative music that will fundamentally change the way the art form is created, consumed and ultimately monetized. The platform delivers endless, immersive compositions that are crafted by artists, powered by artificial intelligence and molded by the mood of each individual user. For fans of electronic music, Aimi offers a new form of listening - one that is adaptable and ever-evolving.



