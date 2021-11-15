Imagine Dragons Announce UK Show As Part Of Their 2022 Mercury World Tour





In celebration of the release of their latest album, Mercury - Act 1,



TOUR DATES:

Sat 28 May 2022 - Prague, Czech Republic - Letnany Airport [NEW DATE ADDED]

Mon 30 May 2022 - Prague, Czech Republic - Letnany Airport

Wed 1 Jun 2022 - Riga, Latvia - Mezaparks

Fri 3 Jun 2022 - Kyiv, Ukraine - Olimpiyskyi

Sun 5 Jun 2022 - Moscow, Russia - The Luzhniki Stadium

Tue 7 Jun 2022 - Saint Petersburg, Russia - Gazprom

Thu 9 Jun 2022 - Bern, Switzerland - Stadion Wankdorf

Sat 11 Jun 2022 - Milan, Italy - I-Days (Festival date)

Tue 14 Jun 2022 - Hannover, Germany - Expo Plaza

Thu 16 Jun 2022 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg, Rockhal Open Air (Festival date)

Sat 18 Jun 2022 -

Sun 19 Jun 2022 - Landgraaf, Netherlands - Pinkpop (Festival date)

Mon 27 Jun 2022 - Koengen, Norway - Bergenhus Fortress

Sat 2 July 2022 - Werchter, Belgium - Rock Werchter (Festival Date)

Tue 5 Jul 2022 - Berlin, Germany - Waldbuhne

Thu 7 July 2022 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool (Festival Date)

Sat 9 July 2022 - Lisbon, Portugal - NOS Alive (Festival date)

Thu 14 Jul 2022 - Mönchengladbach, Germany - Sparkassen Park

Sat 16 Jul 2022 - Paris, France - Lollapalooza Paris (Festival Date)



​​With 46 million albums and 55 million songs sold globally, as well as 74 billion combined streams,



Their highly anticipated fifth studio album Mercury - Act 1 was released on



