Canadian Rap Star And Grammy Nominee Tory Lanez Announces Major UK Tour

08-Dec-2021 - Manchester, O2 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) International chart-topping and Grammy Award-nominated artist Tory Lanez recently made headlines confirming that an 80's themed album entitled Alone At Prom would release December 1, and now the creator has blessed fans announcing a three date UK tour set to take place this December 2021.The superstar - famous for his explosive live shows and chart-topping hits which includes 'SKAT," 'Say It' and 'Jerry Sprunger,' will head to London's O2 Academy Brixton on 6th December, Forum Birmingham on 7th December and Manchester's O2 Victoria Warehouse on 8th December.Speaking ahead of his eagerly anticipated UK tour in December, the Canadian star, said: "I can't wait for my next UK tour. I love coming to the UK to do my thing and we've got three major UK shows lined up for you. It's been a bad two years for live music and we're so happy to be able to end the year on a high. These shows are not to be missed. Bring it UK! These tickets are gonna sell fast. So get in quick people and I'll see you in England for an early Christmas present this December."Outside of music, Lanez has always been passionate about using his platform to give back to the community that he cares for, particularly those voices more silenced such as people of color, children and single mothers. Most recently, Lanez has traveled nationwide to continue to help out where he can including heading to the Del Rio, Texas border in the USA to donate $50,000 worth of clothes and other essentials to Haitian migrants. This past September alone, he took to the city of Baltimore, Maryland , USA where he held a clothing drive giveaway for single mothers and children in need. Towards the middle of that month, the artist went back to California where he surprised 30+ families by making a $50,000 donation to go towards legal fees for loved ones working with Unite the People to free their loved ones, particularly men of color, from incarceration.On the day of the launch of Lanez's latest NFT project 'When its Dark' this summer, the rapper posted a video to Twitter noting that the album sold one million copies in under a minute and that one of his NFTs had already been flipped for $50,000. All 1 million available copies of the album sold out in 60 seconds, the first artist in history to reach this amazing milestone.ON TOUR:06-Dec-2021 - London, O2 Academy Brixton07-Dec-2021 - Birmingham, Forum, Birmingham08-Dec-2021 - Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester.



