Eva Under Fire Announce Debut Album Love, Drugs & Misery





Lead singer Eva Marie's voice shines on "Unstoppable," a passion-filled track about an untouchable love with lyrics like: Gonna light em on fire/ Prove em all wrong/ Bonnie and Clyde all night long/ Gonna be savage this is our song/ Gonna be untouchable unstoppable." It follows three previously released songs from the album - "Blow (Featuring Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills)", "Comatose (Featuring Jonathan Dorr of Ego Kill Talent)",and "Heroin(e)" - which give a dynamic preview of the forthcoming project, spanning from anthemic and aggressive to heartbreakingly vulnerable, in both sound and lyrics. "



Reflecting on the band's latest offering, lead singer Eva Marie said, "Unstoppable is a very different direction for us as a band, and I love its energy. It was the perfect track for a great love story - my parents to be specific. They were a 1980s burnout fairytale, full of fiery passion and determination. That kind of heart is exactly what we need as a brand new band in a weird world."



The band is currently on the road, wrapping up their dates on Skillet's North American tour this fall. Immediately following, they're set to join Theory Of A Deadman on the road.



Released earlier this summer, the band's song "Blow" featuring Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills, is featured prominently on the soundtrack of the critically acclaimed horror film THE RETALIATORS, a Better Noise FIlms production, currently making its rounds at key film festivals across the globe. In August, the film had its WORLD PREMIERE at Arrow Video FrightFest in London. Last month, it's North American premiere took place at the iconic TCL CHinese Theatre in Los Angeles as the OPENING NIGHT film for ScreamFest. The film also took home an award for best make-up at ScreamFest and is currently rated 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Eva Marie and Charnas both appear in the film, alongside some of the biggest names in rock: Motley Crue's Tommy Lee, Five Finger Death Punch, Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach, All Good Things, Cory Marks. Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx co-wrote and recorded the title song of the film.



EVA UNDER FIRE Upcoming Tour Dates:

Friday, November 12, 2021 - Welcome to Rockville, AL - Mars Music Hall

Saturday, November 13, 2021 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

Sunday, November 14, 2021 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 - Harrisburg, PA - Capitol Room @ HMAC

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

Friday, November 19, 2021 - Sayerville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

Saturday, November 20, 2021 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

Sunday, November 21, 2021 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre

Tuesday, November 23, 2021 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 - Columbus, OH - Express Live

Friday, November 26, 2021 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

Saturday, November 27, 2021 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues

Sunday, November 28, 2021 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 - Green Bay, WI - Green Bay Distillery

Friday, December 3, 2021 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

Saturday, December 4, 2021 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District

Friday, December 10, 2021 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

Saturday, December 11, 2021 - Deadwood, SD - Deadwood Mountain Grand Events Center

Sunday, December 12, 2021 - Billings, MT - Pub Station Ballroom

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom

Friday, December 17, 2021 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory Concert Hall

Saturday, December 18, 2021 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House



"Blow" shows a new side of the band for fans as the world opens back up. Near the end of 2020, Eva Under Fire shared their single "Heroin(e)," a powerful, tragically beautiful rock song and call to action about the opioid crisis, which appeared on the soundtrack for the critically acclaimed indie drama Sno Babies. The full depth of the band's sonic offerings will be heard on their upcoming debut album with Better Noise. They'll also be teasing new music on stage this summer, as they join Buckcherry on select dates during their North American tour. 