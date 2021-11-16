Cavetown Announces 2022 US Headline Tour With Tessa Violet & Addison Grace

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
U.K. indie-pop phenom Cavetown announces his 2022 U.S. headline tour, featuring support from Tessa
Violet and Addison Grace. Kicking off on March 22nd in Buffalo, NY, the 20+ date run will make stops in major markets across the country, including Boston, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Nashville, to name a few. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, November 19th at 12pm.
Since the release of his globally acclaimed EP Man's Best Friend earlier this year, Cavetown's rapidly growing following has amassed nearly 1 billion streams to date, with more than eight million monthly Spotify listeners and 1.9M YouTube subscribers, plus widespread praise from the likes of The New York Times, The FADER, Billboard, Consequence of Sound, Rolling Stone, and American Songwriter. The 2022 run follows his performances at this year's top festivals, including Lollapalooza and Ohana Festival, as well as his upcoming U.K./European headline tour that begins next month. Cavetown most recently teamed up with close friend and collaborator Chloe
Moriondo on a new rendition of "Teenage Dirtbag
".
Since the age of 14, Cavetown has created self-produced songs both intensely diaristic and touched with offbeat imagination. Now 22, the Cambridge-based artist otherwise known as Robin
Skinner has emerged as one of the preeminent voices in the DIY bedroom pop scene, with more than 1 billion global streams to date, including 8 million monthly Spotify listeners and 1.9 million YouTube subscribers.
He did so without a viral hit or easy gimmicks, but rather pure heart, filling his YouTube channel and Bandcamp with a mix of covers and original music he wrote and self-recorded in his bedroom. With the release of his 2018 breakthrough album Lemon Boy, Skinner's unassuming yet captivating personality took the internet by storm, catapulting him become a go-to collaborator for bedroom pop mainstays mxmtoon, Chloe
Moriondo, and Tessa
Violet, plus selling out major venues across the U.S. and U.K. as well as taking the stage at leading festivals like Lollapalooza and Reading & Leeds.
Tour Dates:
March 22 - Buffalo, NY - - Town Ballroom
March 24 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
March 25 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
March 26 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
March 28 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!
March 30 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
April 1 - Orlando, FL - - House of Blues
April 2 - Atlanta, GA - - Tabernacle
April 5 - Dallas, TX - - Studio at The Factory
April 7 - Tempe, AZ - - Marquee Theatre
April 8 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
April 9 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
April 12 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre
April 15 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
April 16 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune Theatre
April 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
April 19 - Denver, CO - - Summit
April 22 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
April 23 - Chicago, IL - - Riviera Theatre
April 24 - Detroit, MI - - St. Andrew's Hall
April 26 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
April 27 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
April 29 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
April 30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater.