Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris Take 'Chasing After You' To No1 On Country Radio



The couple's first official duet, "

Hurd is set to tour the U.S. next year, kicking off the Tour de Pelago headline run in January with dates including Chicago's The Vic, New York's Irving Plaza, Nashville's Marathon



Hurd recently released his debut album Pelago, inspired by his upbringing on the shores of Lake Michigan-listen here. Pelago was produced with childhood friend and longtime creative partner



Maren's triple-Platinum, Grammy-nominated smash hit "



Tour Dates:

January 13 - The Bluestone - Columbus, OH

January 14 - The Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI

January 15 - The Vic - Chicago, IL

January 16 - The

January 21 - The Truman - Kansas City, MO

January 22 - Bourbon Theatre - Lincoln, NE

January 23 - Delmar Hall - Saint Louis, MO

February 2 - House of Blues - Boston, MA

February 3 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY

February 4 - Roxian Theatre - McKees Rocks, PA

February 5 - The Fillmore - Detroit, MI

February 10 - TLA - Philadelphia, PA

February 11 - The Fillmore -

February 12 - Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH

February 24 - Marathon

February 25 - Iron City - Birmingham, AL

February 26 - The Signal - Chattanooga, TN

April 6 - Druid City

April 7 - Georgia Theatre - Athens, GA

April 8 - Buckhead Theater - Atlanta, GA

April 9 - Charleston

April 29 - Stagecoach - Indio, CA

May 1 - Ace of Spades - Sacramento, CA

May 4 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

May 5 - Knitting Factory - Boise, ID

May 6 - Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA

May 7 - Showbox - Seattle, WA

May 8 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising country powerhouse Ryan Hurd and Grammy-winning artist Maren Morris secure the #1 spot on this week's U.S. Country Radio Mediabase chart with their Platinum-certified "Chasing After You."The couple's first official duet, " Chasing After You " was written by Brinley Addington and Jerry Flowers and produced by Teddy Reimer and Aaron Eshuis. Morris and Hurd performed the track on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" last week after the CMAs, where the song was nominated twice.Hurd is set to tour the U.S. next year, kicking off the Tour de Pelago headline run in January with dates including Chicago's The Vic, New York's Irving Plaza, Nashville's Marathon Music Works and more.Hurd recently released his debut album Pelago, inspired by his upbringing on the shores of Lake Michigan-listen here. Pelago was produced with childhood friend and longtime creative partner Aaron Eshuis, with further contributions from Jesse Frasure (Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown, Little Big Town) and Teddy Reimer. Hurd got his start in Nashville as a songwriter, penning Platinum hits and #1s for Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Lady A and Tim McGraw, among others. As an artist he's released a series of EPs, spawning hits like the Platinum-certified "To a T" and earning more than 700 million streams to date.Maren's triple-Platinum, Grammy-nominated smash hit " The Bones " earned her Female Artist of the Year for the second year in a row and Song of the Year at the 2021 ACM Awards and three awards at last year's CMA Awards. She also performed the track with John Mayer at the 2021 Grammys. "The Bones," taken from her massively acclaimed, record-shattering 2019 album GIRL, topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for 19 consecutive weeks last year and became the first solo female multi-week #1 at country radio since 2012.Tour Dates:January 13 - The Bluestone - Columbus, OHJanuary 14 - The Intersection - Grand Rapids, MIJanuary 15 - The Vic - Chicago, ILJanuary 16 - The Deluxe - Indianapolis, INJanuary 21 - The Truman - Kansas City, MOJanuary 22 - Bourbon Theatre - Lincoln, NEJanuary 23 - Delmar Hall - Saint Louis, MOFebruary 2 - House of Blues - Boston, MAFebruary 3 - Irving Plaza - New York, NYFebruary 4 - Roxian Theatre - McKees Rocks, PAFebruary 5 - The Fillmore - Detroit, MIFebruary 10 - TLA - Philadelphia, PAFebruary 11 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MDFebruary 12 - Bogart's - Cincinnati, OHFebruary 24 - Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TNFebruary 25 - Iron City - Birmingham, ALFebruary 26 - The Signal - Chattanooga, TNApril 6 - Druid City Music Hall - Tuscaloosa, ALApril 7 - Georgia Theatre - Athens, GAApril 8 - Buckhead Theater - Atlanta, GAApril 9 - Charleston Music Hall - Charleston, SCApril 29 - Stagecoach - Indio, CAMay 1 - Ace of Spades - Sacramento, CAMay 4 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UTMay 5 - Knitting Factory - Boise, IDMay 6 - Knitting Factory - Spokane, WAMay 7 - Showbox - Seattle, WAMay 8 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR.



