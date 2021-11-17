UK Americana Awards 2022 Nominees And Special Award Winners

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
UK Americana Music
Week returns to Hackney in London, January 24th to 27th 2022. The week will feature an impressive array of showcases, industry panels and special events, all rounded off by the prestigious UK Americana Awards Show at Hackney Empire
on January 27th.
This evening, during the official launch at London's Omeara, the Americana Music
Association UK (AMA-UK) revealed the nominations for the seven member-voted categories of the UK Americana Awards 2022, and also the winners of the coveted special awards presented by the AMA-UK board.
The Americana Music
Association UK is delighted that a special guest at the ceremony will be Kiefer Sutherland, who will stop off on his tour of the UK to perform a tribute to the legendary Lucinda Williams, 2022's International Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. Other honourees are: Beth Orton
for the Trailblazer Award, and The Long Ryders for the International Trailblazer Award.
Speaking of her award, Lucinda Williams
said: "I am so honoured to be the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Americana Music
Association UK. Coming now, at the end of a rollercoaster year and a half of both the professional challenges that we've all faced as well as a serious personal health issue. Let me just say that it feels especially rewarding. This past year and a half has definitely not been all bad as with any rollercoaster ride, there are peaks. I had so much fun working on my Jukebox series and the fact that it has been so well embraced in the UK is very special. One of the most disappointing things on the other hand was that we lost multiple planned trips to the UK, so I can't wait to get back whenever we get back to some sense of normalcy. Thank you so much for this Award! You have no idea how much this means to me right now."
Beth Orton
said "I am thrilled be recognised as a trailblazer by the board of the Americana Music
Association. Classic Americana songwriters from Glen Campbell
and Emmylou Harris
to Lucinda Williams
and John Prine
have always been songwriters I hold in the highest esteem. I have drawn inspiration from the wellspring of that timeless music and to have that acknowledged means a great deal to me."
The Long Ryders commented: "The Long Ryders are thrilled to the gills at receiving the International Trailblazer Award from our friends at Americana Music
Association UK. We truly are honoured at being noticed by such a distinguished crowd and cannot wait for the big night in January. This is complete proof of the old saying, "you stick around long enough you become respectable and admired!".
In addition, the Bob Harris Emerging Artist Award goes to Lauren
Housley and the Grassroots Award goes to Loose Music's Tom Bridgewater. The award for the Best-Selling Americana Album by a UK artist, presented in conjunction with The Official Charts Company (OCC), will be announced in January.
The nominations for UK and International Songs of the Year, Albums of the Year and Artists of the Year and UK Instrumentalist of the Year, voted upon by the AMA-UK membership, follow below, alongside further details of the AMA-UK board special awards.
Stevie Smith, CEO AMA-UK, remarked "It's hard to express how exciting it is to be launching the 2022 event after such tumultuous years in the music business. After a successful campaign to ensure gender balance across the event our focus has rightly moved to diversity, ensuring we create opportunities for all - we are so happy to be presenting some really wonderful new artists to you this year from our UK's own Simeon Hammond Dallas and Lady Nade to Miko Marks and Trè Burt from USA, we have some really innovative artists coming who are pushing the boundaries of the genre like James
Riley and Mom & The Rebels. - and this is exactly why we LOVE Americana so much, because it's always evolving and reinventing itself."
The Awards show itself will be preceded by two evenings of showcases, featuring over 70 showcase artists from across all 4 UK nations, Canada, America
and Europe, plus guest host showcases from Canada House (CIMA & PEI), Loose Music, Jansen Records and Die With Your Boots On Records from Norway. Please see footnote for full showcase line-up.
The 3-day UK Americana Music
Week conference will be covering topics including sync, royalties, touring, building your team, the return to live and safer and more inclusive spaces for Americana artists, audiences and industry with speakers including Beverley Whitrick (MVT), Ethan Proctor (Midnight Mango), Lara Baker (Songtrust), Lucy Tamboura (PRS for Music), Ric Salmon (Driift / ATC), Rich Legate (Attitude is Everything), Gill Tee (Black Deer Festival), Darlingside, Beth Morton
(UTA), Robert Specterman-Green (DCMS), Paul Bonham (MMF), Bee Adamic (Liberty PR), Shauni Caballero (The Go 2 Agency) and Joe Hastings (Help Musicians).
Amongst many conference highlights, special events include: 'Celebrating Neckerchief Rock' - the sound, the music, the people - featuring music and conversation with Robert Elms, Danny George
Wilson & special guests, Six Shooter Records' songwriting circle, Showcase Scotland Expo's lunchtime showcase and in honour of Beth Orton
receiving the TrailblazerAward, she will be 'In Conversation' with broadcaster Baylen Leonard talking about her incredible career in Americana music.
Special Awards
International Lifetime Achievement Award
Selected by the board members, our highest honour is awarded to an international artist, duo or group in recognition of their outstanding contribution to the Americana genre over the span of their career and life in music. The 2022 recipient will be Lucinda Williams.
Trailblazer Award
Selected by the board members, this special award celebrates a UK artist, duo or group that has taken an exceptional path, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps in developing the Americana genre. The 2022 recipient will be Beth Orton.
International Trailblazer Award
Selected by the board members, this special award celebrates a UK artist, duo or group that has taken an exceptional path, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps in developing the Americana genre. The 2022 recipient will be The Long Ryders.
Bob Harris Emerging Artist Award
Selected by Bob Harris OBE, this special award celebrates the breakthrough artist, duo or group that has particularly impressed the legendary music broadcaster throughout the year. The 2022 recipient will be Lauren
Housley.
Best Selling Americana Album
AMA-UK works with The Official Charts Company to create the UK Americana Album Chart. This Award is given to the best selling Americana Album by a UK Artist. The 2022 recipient will be announced in January.
Grass Roots
Award
Selected by the board members, this special award celebrates the sometimes un-sung heroes of the UK Americana scene. It is presented to individuals working in the industry (in a capacity other than as artists) who have made outstanding efforts to support Americana music from the grass roots up. The 2022 recipient is Tom Bridgewater from Loose Music, Independent Record Label.
Nominations
UK Album of the Year
• Click Click Domino by Ida Mae (produced by Christopher
Turpin)
• Good Woman by The Staves (produced by John Congleton)
• The Wandering Hearts by The Wandering Hearts (produced by Simone
Felice, David
Baron, Mike Mogis and The Wandering Hearts)
• Stand For Myself by Yola (produced by Dan Auerbach)
International Album of the Year
• Wary + Strange by Amythyst Kiah (produced by Tony Berg and Amythyst Kiah)
• Outside Child by Allison
Russell (produced by Dan Knobler)
• Arrivals by Declan
O'Rourke (produced by Paul Weller)
• Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan! by Aaron
Lee Tasjan (produced by Aaron
Lee Tasjan and Gregory Lattimer)
UK Song of the Year
• This Ain't The Life by Lauren
Housley (written by Lauren
Housley)
• Eye to Eye by John Smith feat. Sarah
Jarosz (written by John Smith and Sarah
Siskind)
• Latchkey by Memorial (written by Jack Watts and Oliver
Spalding)
• Willing by Lady Nade (written by Lady Nade)
International Song of the Year
• Never Said A Word by Judy Blank & Dylan Earl (written by Judy Blank & Dylan Earl)
• Sweet Misery by Tré Burt (written by Tré Burt)
• Right on Time by Brandi Carlile
(written by Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth)
• Jeremiah by Sierra
Ferrell (written by Sierra
Ferrell)
UK Artist of the Year
• Elles Bailey
• The Staves
• John Smith
• Yola
International Artist of the Year
• Rhiannon Giddens
• Amythyst Kiah
• Allison
Russell
• Taylor Swift
UK Instrumentalist of the Year
• Thomas
Dibb
• Joe Harvey-Whyte
• Mark Lewis
• Michele Stodart
UK Americana Music
Week is a combined conference, awards show and showcasing music festival held in multiple venues around Hackney Central, London. Tickets are available to the public: a combined conference, awards and showcasing ticket, awards show only ticket, or a showcasing wristband with admission to 70 shows in six venues. For more info visit theamauk.org/event
Showcase line-up:
Amy Yon
Awkward Family Portraits
Dan Bettridge
Dani Larkin
Danny
Addison
Del Barber
Demi Marriner
Eddy Smith & The 507
Elles Bailey
Emma Swift
Ferris & Sylvester
Georgia Van Etten
Hello June
Hollie Rogers
Izzie Walsh
Jack & Tim
James
Riley
Jarrod Dickenson
Jesper Lindell
Jill Jackson
Katherine Priddy
Lady Nade
Lauren
Housley
Liam Jordan
Memorial
Michele Stodart
Miko Marks
Misty River
Mom + The Rebels
Mo Kenney
Noble Jacks
Police
Dog Hogan
Robbie Cavanagh
Roswell
Sarah
Potenza
Simeon Hammond Dallas
Steady Habits
Steve Dawson
Susto
The Artisinals
The Jellyman's Daughter
The People Versus
Them Dirty Dimes
Tre Burt
Warren Wentworth
+ more to come
Canada House Showcase:
Amy Nelson
Andrew Waite
Dave Sampson
Kaia Kater
Lawrence Maxwell
Megan Nash & the Best of Intentions
Mikhail Laxton
Shane Pendergast
Tara MacLean
Terra Spencer
The Hello Darlins
Whitehorse
Jansen & Die With Your Boots On Records (Norway) presents:
Darling West
Louien
Malin Pettersen
The Northern Belle
Signe Marie Rustad
Loose Music
presents:
Danny George
Wilson
Native Harrow
The Hanging Stars
Treetop Flyers
+ more to come.