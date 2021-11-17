UK Americana Awards 2022 Nominees And Special Award Winners





UK Americana



Showcase line-up:

Amy Yon

Awkward Family Portraits

Dan Bettridge

Dani Larkin



Del Barber

Demi Marriner

Eddy Smith & The 507

Elles Bailey

Emma Swift

Ferris & Sylvester

Georgia Van Etten

Hello June

Hollie Rogers

Izzie Walsh

Jack & Tim



Jarrod Dickenson

Jesper Lindell

Jill Jackson

Katherine Priddy

Lady Nade



Liam Jordan

Memorial

Michele Stodart

Miko Marks

Misty River

Mom + The Rebels

Mo Kenney

Noble Jacks



Robbie Cavanagh

Roswell



Simeon Hammond Dallas

Steady Habits

Steve Dawson

Susto

The Artisinals

The Jellyman's Daughter

The People Versus

Them Dirty Dimes

Tre Burt

Warren Wentworth

+ more to come



Canada House Showcase:

Amy Nelson

Andrew Waite

Dave Sampson

Kaia Kater

Lawrence Maxwell

Megan Nash & the Best of Intentions

Mikhail Laxton

Shane Pendergast

Tara MacLean

Terra Spencer

The Hello Darlins

Whitehorse



Jansen & Die With Your Boots On Records (Norway) presents:

Darling West

Louien

Malin Pettersen

The Northern Belle

Signe Marie Rustad



Loose

Danny

Native Harrow

The Hanging Stars

Treetop Flyers

+ more to come. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) UK Americana Music Week returns to Hackney in London, January 24th to 27th 2022. The week will feature an impressive array of showcases, industry panels and special events, all rounded off by the prestigious UK Americana Awards Show at Hackney Empire on January 27th.This evening, during the official launch at London's Omeara, the Americana Music Association UK (AMA-UK) revealed the nominations for the seven member-voted categories of the UK Americana Awards 2022, and also the winners of the coveted special awards presented by the AMA-UK board.The Americana Music Association UK is delighted that a special guest at the ceremony will be Kiefer Sutherland, who will stop off on his tour of the UK to perform a tribute to the legendary Lucinda Williams, 2022's International Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. Other honourees are: Beth Orton for the Trailblazer Award, and The Long Ryders for the International Trailblazer Award.Speaking of her award, Lucinda Williams said: "I am so honoured to be the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Americana Music Association UK. Coming now, at the end of a rollercoaster year and a half of both the professional challenges that we've all faced as well as a serious personal health issue. Let me just say that it feels especially rewarding. This past year and a half has definitely not been all bad as with any rollercoaster ride, there are peaks. I had so much fun working on my Jukebox series and the fact that it has been so well embraced in the UK is very special. One of the most disappointing things on the other hand was that we lost multiple planned trips to the UK, so I can't wait to get back whenever we get back to some sense of normalcy. Thank you so much for this Award! You have no idea how much this means to me right now." Beth Orton said "I am thrilled be recognised as a trailblazer by the board of the Americana Music Association. Classic Americana songwriters from Glen Campbell and Emmylou Harris to Lucinda Williams and John Prine have always been songwriters I hold in the highest esteem. I have drawn inspiration from the wellspring of that timeless music and to have that acknowledged means a great deal to me."The Long Ryders commented: "The Long Ryders are thrilled to the gills at receiving the International Trailblazer Award from our friends at Americana Music Association UK. We truly are honoured at being noticed by such a distinguished crowd and cannot wait for the big night in January. This is complete proof of the old saying, "you stick around long enough you become respectable and admired!".In addition, the Bob Harris Emerging Artist Award goes to Lauren Housley and the Grassroots Award goes to Loose Music's Tom Bridgewater. The award for the Best-Selling Americana Album by a UK artist, presented in conjunction with The Official Charts Company (OCC), will be announced in January.The nominations for UK and International Songs of the Year, Albums of the Year and Artists of the Year and UK Instrumentalist of the Year, voted upon by the AMA-UK membership, follow below, alongside further details of the AMA-UK board special awards.Stevie Smith, CEO AMA-UK, remarked "It's hard to express how exciting it is to be launching the 2022 event after such tumultuous years in the music business. After a successful campaign to ensure gender balance across the event our focus has rightly moved to diversity, ensuring we create opportunities for all - we are so happy to be presenting some really wonderful new artists to you this year from our UK's own Simeon Hammond Dallas and Lady Nade to Miko Marks and Trè Burt from USA, we have some really innovative artists coming who are pushing the boundaries of the genre like James Riley and Mom & The Rebels. - and this is exactly why we LOVE Americana so much, because it's always evolving and reinventing itself."The Awards show itself will be preceded by two evenings of showcases, featuring over 70 showcase artists from across all 4 UK nations, Canada, America and Europe, plus guest host showcases from Canada House (CIMA & PEI), Loose Music, Jansen Records and Die With Your Boots On Records from Norway. Please see footnote for full showcase line-up.The 3-day UK Americana Music Week conference will be covering topics including sync, royalties, touring, building your team, the return to live and safer and more inclusive spaces for Americana artists, audiences and industry with speakers including Beverley Whitrick (MVT), Ethan Proctor (Midnight Mango), Lara Baker (Songtrust), Lucy Tamboura (PRS for Music), Ric Salmon (Driift / ATC), Rich Legate (Attitude is Everything), Gill Tee (Black Deer Festival), Darlingside, Beth Morton (UTA), Robert Specterman-Green (DCMS), Paul Bonham (MMF), Bee Adamic (Liberty PR), Shauni Caballero (The Go 2 Agency) and Joe Hastings (Help Musicians).Amongst many conference highlights, special events include: 'Celebrating Neckerchief Rock' - the sound, the music, the people - featuring music and conversation with Robert Elms, Danny George Wilson & special guests, Six Shooter Records' songwriting circle, Showcase Scotland Expo's lunchtime showcase and in honour of Beth Orton receiving the TrailblazerAward, she will be 'In Conversation' with broadcaster Baylen Leonard talking about her incredible career in Americana music.Special AwardsInternational Lifetime Achievement AwardSelected by the board members, our highest honour is awarded to an international artist, duo or group in recognition of their outstanding contribution to the Americana genre over the span of their career and life in music. The 2022 recipient will be Lucinda Williams.Trailblazer AwardSelected by the board members, this special award celebrates a UK artist, duo or group that has taken an exceptional path, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps in developing the Americana genre. The 2022 recipient will be Beth Orton.International Trailblazer AwardSelected by the board members, this special award celebrates a UK artist, duo or group that has taken an exceptional path, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps in developing the Americana genre. The 2022 recipient will be The Long Ryders.Bob Harris Emerging Artist AwardSelected by Bob Harris OBE, this special award celebrates the breakthrough artist, duo or group that has particularly impressed the legendary music broadcaster throughout the year. The 2022 recipient will be Lauren Housley.Best Selling Americana AlbumAMA-UK works with The Official Charts Company to create the UK Americana Album Chart. This Award is given to the best selling Americana Album by a UK Artist. The 2022 recipient will be announced in January.Grass Roots AwardSelected by the board members, this special award celebrates the sometimes un-sung heroes of the UK Americana scene. It is presented to individuals working in the industry (in a capacity other than as artists) who have made outstanding efforts to support Americana music from the grass roots up. The 2022 recipient is Tom Bridgewater from Loose Music, Independent Record Label.NominationsUK Album of the Year• Click Click Domino by Ida Mae (produced by Christopher Turpin)• Good Woman by The Staves (produced by John Congleton)• The Wandering Hearts by The Wandering Hearts (produced by Simone Felice, David Baron, Mike Mogis and The Wandering Hearts)• Stand For Myself by Yola (produced by Dan Auerbach)International Album of the Year• Wary + Strange by Amythyst Kiah (produced by Tony Berg and Amythyst Kiah)• Outside Child by Allison Russell (produced by Dan Knobler)• Arrivals by Declan O'Rourke (produced by Paul Weller)• Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan! by Aaron Lee Tasjan (produced by Aaron Lee Tasjan and Gregory Lattimer)UK Song of the Year• This Ain't The Life by Lauren Housley (written by Lauren Housley)• Eye to Eye by John Smith feat. Sarah Jarosz (written by John Smith and Sarah Siskind)• Latchkey by Memorial (written by Jack Watts and Oliver Spalding)• Willing by Lady Nade (written by Lady Nade)International Song of the Year• Never Said A Word by Judy Blank & Dylan Earl (written by Judy Blank & Dylan Earl)• Sweet Misery by Tré Burt (written by Tré Burt)• Right on Time by Brandi Carlile (written by Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth)• Jeremiah by Sierra Ferrell (written by Sierra Ferrell)UK Artist of the Year• Elles Bailey• The Staves• John Smith• YolaInternational Artist of the Year• Rhiannon Giddens• Amythyst Kiah Allison Russell• Taylor SwiftUK Instrumentalist of the Year Thomas Dibb• Joe Harvey-Whyte• Mark Lewis• Michele StodartUK Americana Music Week is a combined conference, awards show and showcasing music festival held in multiple venues around Hackney Central, London. Tickets are available to the public: a combined conference, awards and showcasing ticket, awards show only ticket, or a showcasing wristband with admission to 70 shows in six venues. For more info visit theamauk.org/eventShowcase line-up:Amy YonAwkward Family PortraitsDan BettridgeDani Larkin Danny AddisonDel BarberDemi MarrinerEddy Smith & The 507Elles BaileyEmma SwiftFerris & SylvesterGeorgia Van EttenHello JuneHollie RogersIzzie WalshJack & Tim James RileyJarrod DickensonJesper LindellJill JacksonKatherine PriddyLady Nade Lauren HousleyLiam JordanMemorialMichele StodartMiko MarksMisty RiverMom + The RebelsMo KenneyNoble Jacks Police Dog HoganRobbie CavanaghRoswell Sarah PotenzaSimeon Hammond DallasSteady HabitsSteve DawsonSustoThe ArtisinalsThe Jellyman's DaughterThe People VersusThem Dirty DimesTre BurtWarren Wentworth+ more to comeCanada House Showcase:Amy NelsonAndrew WaiteDave SampsonKaia KaterLawrence MaxwellMegan Nash & the Best of IntentionsMikhail LaxtonShane PendergastTara MacLeanTerra SpencerThe Hello DarlinsWhitehorseJansen & Die With Your Boots On Records (Norway) presents:Darling WestLouienMalin PettersenThe Northern BelleSigne Marie RustadLoose Music presents: George WilsonNative HarrowThe Hanging StarsTreetop Flyers+ more to come.



