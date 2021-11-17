ABBA Announce Christmas Single 'Little Things' Out On CD 3rd December





Taken from ABBA's No.1 album Voyage - this year's fastest-selling album to date and the band's 10th UK No.1 album - 'Little Things' is a gentle reflection on the joy of Christmas morning and family time around this special time of year.



This will be the very first Christmas song from ABBA, and as no Christmas song would be complete without a festive video, watch this space!



After what was one of the biggest and most anticipated comebacks in history, ABBA's new album Voyage was released earlier this month, going straight to the No. 1 spot in 12 countries including the UK, Germany, Australia and Sweden.



Next year will see the opening of ABBA Voyage, the revolutionary concert that will see Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid as digital avatars at their very own purpose-built 'ABBA Arena' at



ABBA Voyage is directed by Baillie Walsh (Flashbacks of a Fool, Being James Bond, Springsteen and I), and produced by Svana Gisla (David Bowie Blackstar/Lazarus, Beyoncé and Jay Z for HBO, Springsteen and I) and Ludvig Andersson (And Then We Danced, Yung Lean - " In My Head ", Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again).




