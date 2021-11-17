AfroSwing Producer Chefbeatz And Pop Singer/Songwriter Kelly Besd Release "Love"





Deliciously savoury and sonically crave-worthy, "Love," and Find Move Love in its entirety, give listeners a heartfelt story of triumph over the complications that arise when trying to swoon a partner - and, inevitably, fall in love.



Based in Calgary, Chefbeatz is a West-African born producer who has found a niche in both diverse production style and the Canadian music scene. His incorporation of his African roots is coupled with his experiences working with western music - specifically, hip-hop, R&B, and pop music. Throughout the Find Move Love EP - and most certainly, "Love" - it's clear Chefbeatz is more than willing to push the boundaries of music production as a storyteller who explores depth and movement.



However, Chefbeatz's "musical soup" is not complete without a little bit of spice; joining forces with a handful of Calgary's finest, Chefbeatz set his sights on fusing his unique AfroSwing style of composition with



A breakthrough artist since splashing onto the scene, Besd has worked alongside legendary producers such as Eddie Kramer, and previous releases since her debut have been met with a rapid amassing of adoring fans. The two met in Chefbeatz's studio one day while he was working on instrumental compositions, giving these two a classic, yet traditionally inspiring story of success. Some call it being in the right place at the right time, however these two artists call it destiny, and the passionate musical pairing has led to the discovery of a mutual appreciation for diligence and genre bending - a characteristic present in both of their production styles.



From there, and as many great culinary masters do, Chefbeatz sought the perfect garnish to complete his concoction; with a certain style and grace at the top of his mind, Chefbeatz on-boarded Jey Oh to perform the alluring male R&B vocals that really drive the overall theme of finally finding love.



Not quite finished, Chefbeatz continued seeking to finesse the final details, ultimately summoning Slim Tyme to weave sultry saxophone riffs throughout "Love," adding the extra flair this production was after.



The result of Chefbeatz and New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Garnishing the latest track to land from the Find Move Love EP with a feature from Jey Oh and Slim Tyme, Calgary producer Chefbeatz and singer/songwriter Kelly Besd's new song "Love" is available now.Deliciously savoury and sonically crave-worthy, "Love," and Find Move Love in its entirety, give listeners a heartfelt story of triumph over the complications that arise when trying to swoon a partner - and, inevitably, fall in love.Based in Calgary, Chefbeatz is a West-African born producer who has found a niche in both diverse production style and the Canadian music scene. His incorporation of his African roots is coupled with his experiences working with western music - specifically, hip-hop, R&B, and pop music. Throughout the Find Move Love EP - and most certainly, "Love" - it's clear Chefbeatz is more than willing to push the boundaries of music production as a storyteller who explores depth and movement.However, Chefbeatz's "musical soup" is not complete without a little bit of spice; joining forces with a handful of Calgary's finest, Chefbeatz set his sights on fusing his unique AfroSwing style of composition with Kelly Besd's inherent knack for fusing pop music into unexpected genres.A breakthrough artist since splashing onto the scene, Besd has worked alongside legendary producers such as Eddie Kramer, and previous releases since her debut have been met with a rapid amassing of adoring fans. The two met in Chefbeatz's studio one day while he was working on instrumental compositions, giving these two a classic, yet traditionally inspiring story of success. Some call it being in the right place at the right time, however these two artists call it destiny, and the passionate musical pairing has led to the discovery of a mutual appreciation for diligence and genre bending - a characteristic present in both of their production styles.From there, and as many great culinary masters do, Chefbeatz sought the perfect garnish to complete his concoction; with a certain style and grace at the top of his mind, Chefbeatz on-boarded Jey Oh to perform the alluring male R&B vocals that really drive the overall theme of finally finding love.Not quite finished, Chefbeatz continued seeking to finesse the final details, ultimately summoning Slim Tyme to weave sultry saxophone riffs throughout "Love," adding the extra flair this production was after.The result of Chefbeatz and Kelly Besd's search for the perfect talents ends in an alluring combination of afrobeats mixed into hip-hop and jazz tropes, highlighting the challenges and rewards of seeking love. The third, and fittingly titled, track from the Find Move Love EP, "Love" deftly displays elements of each performer's distinctive talents, and puts them on an appropriate pedestal.



