Metallica Announces 'The Metallica Black Box'

Metallica has announced the opening of The Metallica Black Box. Debuting with The Black Album Exhibition, the Black Box will offer an unprecedented and ongoing deep dive into every era of Metallica from the early 80s garage days up to its present status as multi-platinum, stadium-filling hard rock standard bearers.James, Lars, Kirk and Robert will "unbox" their collections, pulling their favorite, most significant, and personally meaningful artifacts out of careful storage. Much more than a "gateway" to all things Metallica, The Metallica Black Box, in collaboration with Inveniem and Definitive Authentic, will provide access to the memories and experiences of the band members themselves, as it transports those who enter to virtually every imaginable time and place along the Metallica historical continuum. Features available exclusively in the Black Box will range from the virtual to the physical-from weekly livestream events to extremely limited signed memorabilia.The Metallica Black Box launches with The Black Album Exhibition, featuring a collection of items curated to share in support of the 30th anniversary of the GRAMMY-winning, 16x platinum-certified 1991 album that not only gave Metallica its first #1 album in no fewer than 10 countries, including a 4-week run at #1 in the U.S., but remains unchallenged as the best-selling album in the history of Nielsen Soundscan, outselling every release in every genre over the past 30 years.In the weeks, months, and years ahead, The Metallica Black Box will venture progressively deeper into the Metallica vaults. Its unfettered access will manifest in exhibitions and collections of rare artifacts and ephemera, never seen nor heard video/audio, and more - all dedicated to different facets of the Metallica experience: the sounds, the visuals, the instruments, the culture and beyond. These collections will allow the Metallica fan to experience the band's story in a more personal way than ever before, providing behind-the-scenes insight into who Metallica is, was and will be...




