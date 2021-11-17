Billy Strings Announces 2022 Headline Tour



See below for complete tour itinerary. Tickets for the 2022 dates go on-sale this Friday, November 19 at 10:00am ET, tickets can be purchased now.



The upcoming performances add to yet another landmark year for Strings, whose widely acclaimed new album, Renewal, is out now via Rounder Records (stream/purchase here). Produced by Jonathan Wilson (Conor Oberst,



In celebration of the new music,



Reflecting on the record,



In addition to



Tour Dates:

February 3-Port Chester, NY-The Capitol Theatre

February 4-Port Chester, NY-The Capitol Theatre

February 5-Port Chester, NY-The Capitol Theatre

February 6-Port Chester, NY-The Capitol Theatre

February 11-Greensboro, NC-Greensboro Coliseum

February 12-Norfolk, VA-Chartway Arena

February 15-Augusta, GA-Bell Auditorium

February 16-Augusta, GA-Bell Auditorium

February 18-Knoxville, TN-Civic Auditorium

February 19-Knoxville, TN-Civic Auditorium

February 26-Tempe, AZ-Innings Festival

March 3-Madison, WI-The Sylvee

March 4-Madison, WI-The Sylvee

March 5-Madison, WI-The Sylvee

March 9-Cleveland, OH-KeyBank

March 11-Cincinnati, OH-Andrew J Brady ICON

March 12-Cincinnati, OH-Andrew J Brady ICON New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer and musician Billy Strings will continue his extensive headline tour next year with newly confirmed shows at Port Chester's The Capitol Theatre (four nights), Augusta's Bell Auditorium (two nights), Knoxville's Civic Auditorium (two nights), Madison's The Sylvee (three nights), Cleveland's KeyBank State Theatre and Cincinnati's Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center (two nights) among many others.See below for complete tour itinerary. Tickets for the 2022 dates go on-sale this Friday, November 19 at 10:00am ET, tickets can be purchased now.The upcoming performances add to yet another landmark year for Strings, whose widely acclaimed new album, Renewal, is out now via Rounder Records (stream/purchase here). Produced by Jonathan Wilson (Conor Oberst, Roger Waters, Father John Misty) and recorded at Nashville's Sound Emporium Studios, Renewal solidifies Strings' position as a singular artist-one who honors the history of the music that inspires him, while continually pushing it forward. With the record's sixteen tracks, Strings shares a more personal and honest perspective through his songwriting, while incorporating his wide range of influences with elements of bluegrass, classic rock, metal, psychedelic music and more.In celebration of the new music, Strings recently returned to "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to perform his new song, "Red Daisy," and made his debut on PBS' "Austin City Limits" as part of the legendary program's 47th season.Reflecting on the record, Strings shares, "I listen to this album now and it's emotional. I could sit there and tweak it forever, but there's a point where it's like building a house of cards. Yeah, I could add an extra tower on top, but it might collapse. I've always doubted myself, and I still do, but this album makes me think, 'Hey, you're doing all right, kid. You just need to keep going.'"In addition to Strings (vocals, guitar, mandolin, piano, synth, guitjo) and Wilson (celesta, percussion, harpsicord), the record features Strings' band-Billy Failing (banjo, piano, background vocals), Royal Masat (bass, background vocals) and Jarrod Walker (mandolin, guitar, background vocals)-as well as special guest musicians Spencer Cullum (pedal steel), John Mailander (violin) and Grant Millikem (synth).Tour Dates:February 3-Port Chester, NY-The Capitol TheatreFebruary 4-Port Chester, NY-The Capitol TheatreFebruary 5-Port Chester, NY-The Capitol TheatreFebruary 6-Port Chester, NY-The Capitol TheatreFebruary 11-Greensboro, NC-Greensboro ColiseumFebruary 12-Norfolk, VA-Chartway ArenaFebruary 15-Augusta, GA-Bell AuditoriumFebruary 16-Augusta, GA-Bell AuditoriumFebruary 18-Knoxville, TN-Civic AuditoriumFebruary 19-Knoxville, TN-Civic AuditoriumFebruary 26-Tempe, AZ-Innings FestivalMarch 3-Madison, WI-The SylveeMarch 4-Madison, WI-The SylveeMarch 5-Madison, WI-The SylveeMarch 9-Cleveland, OH-KeyBank State TheatreMarch 11-Cincinnati, OH-Andrew J Brady ICON Music CenterMarch 12-Cincinnati, OH-Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center



