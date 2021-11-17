The Wombats Share New Single 'Everything I Love Is Going To Die'





Drawing equally from the tones and textures of modern pop as the likes of



The



Recording remotely over the past year from their respective homes, the band have been working hard to produce some of the most captivating, inventive and forward-thinking music of their career to date. With Murph" in Los Angeles, bassist Tord Øverland Knudsen in Oslo and drummer Dan Haggis in London, they discussed each day's plan via Zoom, then recorded separately, sending individual files to producers Jacknife Lee (U2, The Killers), Gabe



The viral success of



Tour Dates:

January 20 - 9:30 Club, Washington, DC

January 22 - The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA

January 25 - Terminal 5, New York, NY

January 26 - House of Blues, Boston, MA

January 28 - Corona, Montreal, QB

January 31 - St. Andrew's, Detroit, MI

February 1 - Newport, Columbus, OH

February 3 - Park West, Chicago, IL

February 4 - The Fillmore, Minneapolis, MN

February 5 - The Truman, Kansas City, MO

February 7 - Cannery, Nashville, TN

February 8 - Buckhead, Atlanta, GA

February 10 - House of Blues, Houston, TX

February 11 - Emo's, Austin, TX

February 12 - House of Blues, Dallas, TX

February 14 - Ogden, Denver, CO

February 15 - Union, Salt Lake City, UT

February 17 - Showbox Market, Seattle, WA SOLD OUT

February 18 - Venue Nightclub, Vancouver, BC SOLD OUT

February 19 - Revolution Hall, Portland, OR

February 21 - The Regency, San Francisco, CA

February 22 - The Observatory,

February 25 - The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Wombats unveil their new single "Everything I Love Is Going To Die," an upbeat homage to living to the fullest while we still can. Premiering as BBC Radio 1's "Hottest Record In The World" last night, the track is the latest offering from their upcoming new studio album Fix Yourself, Not The World, due for release on January 7, 2022 via AWAL. The new music follows the announcement of The Wombats North American dates that kick off January 20 in Washington, DC and conclude in Los Angeles on February 25. All dates are listed below.Drawing equally from the tones and textures of modern pop as the likes of New Order and The Cure, "Everything I love Is Going To Die" finds frontman Matthew "Murph" Murphy at his most wry and surreal. "The song is about the impermanence of life, and with that in mind, the beauty of each passing second. Key line for me is 'Icarus Was My Best Friend, So I'm Gonna Make Him Proud In The End', which I guess is a playful take on living life to its fullest even though the consequences of that might be dire. Certainly not a call to Nihilism however, but perhaps a call to being present and the joy that can be found in appreciating each moment we find ourselves in," he explains.The Wombats have previously shared the album's "Ready for the High," "If You Ever Leave, I'm Coming With You," an infectious electro-pop ode to obsessive devotion and the cathartic "Method To The Madness." The tracks have seen pick up from from NPR, Ghettoblaster, Northern Transmissions, and more.Recording remotely over the past year from their respective homes, the band have been working hard to produce some of the most captivating, inventive and forward-thinking music of their career to date. With Murph" in Los Angeles, bassist Tord Øverland Knudsen in Oslo and drummer Dan Haggis in London, they discussed each day's plan via Zoom, then recorded separately, sending individual files to producers Jacknife Lee (U2, The Killers), Gabe Simon (Dua Lipa, Lana Del Rey), Paul Meaney (Twenty One Pilots, Nothing But Thieves) and Mark Crew (Bastille, Rag'n'Bone Man) to mix into the finished tracks. "It was pure madness, to be honest," explains Murph. See the eboy designed album artwork below.The viral success of Oliver Nelson's remix of their 2015 hit "Greek Tragedy" on TikTok has enraptured a whole new generation of fans, a feat they've managed to continually repeat since their 2007 debut A Guide To Love, Loss & Desperation. Used in over 600,000 videos (some of which have over 100 million views), the remix has rocketed to over 30 million streams, propelling the original to 120 million streams and sending it Gold in the US. It's helped the band surpass 1.5 billion worldwide streams, also amassing an extra 2.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify since just January; further illustration, if any were needed, of The Wombats' ability to reach new generations of fans through the timeless power of their songwriting and lyrics alone.Tour Dates:January 20 - 9:30 Club, Washington, DCJanuary 22 - The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PAJanuary 25 - Terminal 5, New York, NYJanuary 26 - House of Blues, Boston, MAJanuary 28 - Corona, Montreal, QBJanuary 31 - St. Andrew's, Detroit, MIFebruary 1 - Newport, Columbus, OHFebruary 3 - Park West, Chicago, ILFebruary 4 - The Fillmore, Minneapolis, MNFebruary 5 - The Truman, Kansas City, MOFebruary 7 - Cannery, Nashville, TNFebruary 8 - Buckhead, Atlanta, GAFebruary 10 - House of Blues, Houston, TXFebruary 11 - Emo's, Austin, TXFebruary 12 - House of Blues, Dallas, TXFebruary 14 - Ogden, Denver, COFebruary 15 - Union, Salt Lake City, UTFebruary 17 - Showbox Market, Seattle, WA SOLD OUTFebruary 18 - Venue Nightclub, Vancouver, BC SOLD OUTFebruary 19 - Revolution Hall, Portland, ORFebruary 21 - The Regency, San Francisco, CAFebruary 22 - The Observatory, Santa Ana, CAFebruary 25 - The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA.



