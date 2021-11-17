Irish Indie-Rock Outfit modernlove. Return With The Soaring New Single 'Us', Out Today





Nov 26th: Button Factory, Dublin (supporting Somebody's Child). New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following on from the enormous success of their recently released EP 'Monochrome Blue' in September this year, which found support across countless tastemakers both here and abroad, Irish indie-rock outfit modernlove. are back once again to deliver their anthemic new single 'Us' out today through Akira Records (Phoria, Henry Green, Mt. Wolf, Rosie Carney, Shura).Channelling the same broad and euphoric direction that has served them well throughout the last year, 'Us' sees the four-piece venture into a bold and soaring aesthetic. With its galloping pace and shimmering guitar hooks, this new effort showcases them as a rich and powerful name emerging on the scene, one with a clear vision and determined attitude.Speaking about the new offering, the band said, "'Us' is actually the first tune we ever wrote together. It's such a raw song in every sense of the word: the energy, the lyrics, the production. It's the blueprint for how we write music as a band. Once we wrote that song something clicked with us. There's something weirdly romantic about it even though it's a break-up tune, it's hopeful and uplifting. That push and pull is something that has come to define our teens and early twenties, and we just love the idea of a raucous crowd singing along even though it's a sad song."Their debut EP 'monochrome blue' saw modernlove. combine their earliest work into a statement debut offering. Featuring the singles 'Liquorice', '2 Missed Calls' and 'lmk (if you wanna see me)', they received strong playlist support, landing on New Music Friday UK, Fresh Finds, Alt-Pop and The Pop List amongst others on Spotify, as well as New Music Daily, New in Alternative and Breaking Alternative on Apple Music. They have also received strong radio support with 2FM, BBC R1, BBC 6music, BBC Ulster, XS Manchester, Across the Line and Radio X giving them regular airtime. Live sessions with BBC Introducing and Seconds Away with Gemma Bradley have also helped to cement modernlove.'s position as one of the most exciting up-and-coming acts in the UK.Like their name suggests, modernlove. explore the complexities of the modern lives of twenty-somethings. Even though their lives are still complicated, Barry, Cian, Danny and Graham of Drogheda have already nailed their sound; they deliver polished, indie-pop with a glossy '90s sheen and intricate details.modernlove. play the following live dates around the single release:Nov 20th: TLT, DroghedaNov 26th: Button Factory, Dublin (supporting Somebody's Child).



