How Little Simz released one of this year's best rap albums, "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) British artist Little Simz progresses with each release. Her new album is abbreviated as "SIMBI," a reference to the rapper's full name, Simbiatu Ajikawo. Simz, in a 2019 Billboard interview, named her main inspirations as Kendrick Lamar (from whom she borrows conscious lines, navigation through the flow, and dedication to black community issues) and Lauryn Hill (here she's inspired by vocals, choruses, and also talks about feminism).

Her two songs this year became a soundtrack for huge entertainment pieces, which makes Simz not only a hitmaker but a very versatile artist. But also, the rapper can make a single for "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" that will become more popular than the movie for which she was recording this song.

The rapper's previous full-length "GREY Area," released in 2019, was a breakthrough for Simbi, placing her at the epicenter of discussion in the UK music industry. And the album has genuinely earned every positive review. Playfully, she put her low, deep voice, confident speech, and incisive lines to light funky and neo-soul arrangements.

Looking at the album cover today, with the protagonist looking at you from the shadows, in a "GREY area" sort of way, after what seems to be our fifth listen of the new album, the idea that 2019 has only shown some of her skills is automatically in your head. Like her face on the cover, all the layering of her music was in a semi-darkness, with only slight glimpses hinting at something big. We didn't feel that way at all in 2019, though: "GREY Area" was and still is one of our personal favorites between Simbi albums.



Little Simz breaks the image between a public artist and herself: she doesn't want to be privileged. Being famous allows her to achieve something more effortless than the average person. In "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert', the rapper reveals that she's as much a city girl as anyone else. She brings up feminism (on " Woman ") here, a personal family disagreement. The track "I Love You, I Hate You" is dedicated to Simz's father, who ran away from the family as a child. The artist breaks into the track with harsh statements, explaining her worries over his departure.

She also raises social issues in England (racism, violence, and crime in London boroughs). Little Simz recalls her African Nigerian roots (check out the music video for "Point and Kill," which analyzes visuals and context).

Most impressive is the production: on the album, it's almost entirely orchestral and live. The instrumentals lay perfectly with Simbi's philosophical flow, and tracks like "Fear No Man" or "Point and Kill" use African folk instruments and percussion, giving the songs a strong groove.

Compared to Little Simz's previous releases, "SIMBI" is a giant leap up both in sound (even the interludes here sound cinematic) and in the themes touched upon by the artist. Simz is only 27 years old, with talent, a lot of cross-cultural baggage, and dedication to herself.

This album will become a classic in her discography. Given the album's agenda and solid musical content, "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert" will be one of the leading contenders for music awards next year. At the very least, it should win the "Mercury Prize," which such a masterful record fully deserves.