How do you Choose the Right Speakers for you?

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) For many audiophiles, the speakers are the most critical part of any audio system. Serious enthusiasts are willing to pay large sums to get the best speakers for their home setup.

For instance, JM Labs Grande Utopia Be range cost around $80,000 in the US. These are top-notch speakers no doubt, but they also come with a hefty price tag which puts them out of most people's budget.

However, depending on your requirements, you don't need to spend tens of thousands of dollars on speakers. Recently, Sony unveiled their X Series speakers which promise extra portability. These are great-sounding speakers that are perfect for anyone who likes to take their music to the pool or the beach.

Choosing the right speakers is a personal thing as it takes in many factors. For some, a portable speaker will be all they need. For others, nothing less than 5.1 surround sound will do.

Here is some information on the different speakers available, and a few things you might look for and consider when making a purchase.

What are the options for choosing speakers?

There are a number of choices for speakers on the market these days. As technology has progressed, manufacturers have released smaller speakers than ever before, portable ones, wireless speakers, and ones that are dedicated to certain purposes.

The soundbar for instance is a very effective way to improve the audio quality of any television.

You could say that there are three main types of speakers; floor-standing, bookshelf, and stand-mounted. However, there are a number of ways to deploy these speakers such as wall-mounted, in-wall, in-ceiling, or even outdoor speakers.

There are smart speakers, satellites, subwoofers, and center-channel speakers too. And if that wasn't enough, there are passive and active speakers also to choose from.

Choosing the right type of speaker

Your main purpose for buying new speakers should help to dictate what you purchase. If you enjoy listening to music casually in your bedroom from your smartphone then you might do with a portable wireless speaker like the Dali Katch G2.

If you find that you watch movies far more than you listen to music then you might want a soundbar and surround sound setup. And if you like analog more than digital, then you would need advice for choosing new speakers for vinyl.

For the purpose of this exercise, it will be assumed that you are searching for home speakers, and therefore either tower/floor standing, stand-mounted, or bookshelf types.

You should take serious consideration of the size of the room your speakers will be going in. Speakers need room around them to produce the best sound. Ask yourself, do you really need those huge tower speakers, or could you go with something smaller for your needs?

Where do you buy your speakers from?

The vast majority of people will buy off-the-shelf speakers. The benefits to this are fairly clear. If you walk into an audio retailer you can see the speakers up close and judge their build quality and size. You will be able to receive advice and you can also listen to them before you make a purchase.

These days with the surge in ecommerce, many audiophiles head only for their retail needs. A good online audio retailer will stock the best brands, and they will be able to give advice. One example is SoundImports who sell speakers off the shelf, and in DIY kits, along with other audio components.

If you choose to buy your speakers online, then check for a good returns policy. Buying them this way means that you cannot listen beforehand unless you test them in-store and then buy online.

Do you want passive or active speakers, and what is the difference?

Another decision you face will be whether you decide on passive or active speakers.

When referring to traditional two-channel speakers, there are two types: Passive speakers, or active speakers which are also known as powered speakers or self-powered speakers.

Put in simple terms, passive speakers require an amplifier to boost the weak audio signal from whatever device you are using such as a turntable. Active speakers, however, have in-built amplifier modules and require no extra equipment.

This means that if you buy passive speakers you will also require an external amp. The benefit of this is you have the power to choose which amplifier you would like to pair with the speakers.

Active speakers though can be connected straight to your pre-amplifier. The advantage of this is that you would expect manufacturers to install the best amp module with their speakers saving you the trouble of having to do so.

The downsides to active speakers are that the sound quality can be worse than passive types due to them being more susceptible to interference. They are usually more expensive too due to the extra hardware involved.

Can you custom build speakers?

You already know that speakers can be bought online and in-store, but what if none of the ones you see quite matches your needs? You possibly have a set idea in your mind of exactly what you want your speakers to achieve.

The way people purchase music is changing, and this could affect the build you require. Digital formats for music have been the norm for some time but as mentioned before, you might prefer more traditional options like many others are doing.

In the first six months of 2021, vinyl outsold CDs for the first time in 34 years. This resurgence has led to more turntables being sold, and this could lead many to consider upgrading their speaker system.

One way to achieve the best sound quality for your money is to custom build your own speakers. There are many online retailers that can supply the components for this. You will need some skills in electronics and woodworking, and a good amount of time on your hands.

In theory, though, you could end up creating speakers that would cost thousands and thousands of dollars for a much lower outlay.

What about DIY speaker kits?

If you don't feel ready to custom build speakers but still want more for your money, then this is a kind of middle ground.

DIY kits come in various forms. Some of them will come with CNC cut cabinets, and others with just the audio components. Generally, a DIY speaker kit will contain tweeters, woofers, crossover components, and most everything else you need.

Choosing a DIY kit and doing the assembly yourself usually means receiving high-quality components for less money.

The downside of choosing to custom build, or buy a DIY kit, is that you have no way of listening to the speakers until they are actually built. Custom building requires a good knowledge of what components will work with what, although DIY kits take a lot of the mystery out of this.

Summary

Choosing the best speakers for you requires a little initial planning. First set your budget, then look at the size of the room you will be using them in. Consider the furnishings and surfaces too.

Consider what you will use the speakers for. If you want to play Playstation and be immersed in the sound effects, you probably don't need to spend thousands on top-end speakers.

Once you have got this far, it is a matter of choosing the type of speaker, whether they will be passive or active, and then how to obtain them. After that, all you have to do is sit back and enjoy the great sound they make.