Fletcher Premieres Blissed-Out New Single "Cherry" Ft. Hayley Kiyoko

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Boundary-pushing, critically acclaimed singer/songwriter FLETCHER has joined forces with trailblazing pop star Hayley Kiyoko for a breathlessly fun new single called "Cherry." Out today via Capitol Records/Universal Music, " Cherry " finds the two fearlessly honest artists serenading the object of their crushed-out lust.Co-written by FLETCHER, Hayley, and Mary Weitz (Normani, Remi Wolf), " Cherry " is a sugary-sweet piece of pop perfection spiked with seductive wordplay (e.g., "Your body's got me outta my mind/Girl, I'm taking it over"). With production from FLETCHER's repeat collaborator Jonah Shy, the track unfolds in dizzying grooves and bright bursts of synth as FLETCHER shows off her effortless vocal flow and supremely confident lyrics: "Hello nice to meet ya, my name's Cari/We should rendezvous sometime, mon cherie/I want you on top of me like cherry." In a playful twist, Hayley makes her own introduction at the second chorus, adding to the song's ultravivid storytelling and irresistibly flirtatious mood. As the two trade off vocals, " Cherry " ultimately captures the carefree thrill of surrendering to pure pleasure.Says FLETCHER, "Cherry is the prequel to my most recent single "girls girls girls." It's the curiosity you have about someone before you're intimate with them and kind of wondering what it would be like. When I was creating it I couldn't get the idea out of my head of having Hayley Kiyoko on it. We then went into the studio together and made it a million times better. It's a moment for the girls gays and theys."Says Hayley, "I had such a blast working on Cherry with FLETCHER. We've been trying to collaborate for years and this song couldn't be more perfect for us! I hope the fans love it and can blast it while feeling flirty, playful and free." Cherry " arrives as the follow-up to FLETCHER's widely praised recent single "girls girls girls," a bold reimagining of Katy Perry's iconic "I Kissed a Girl." Cementing FLETCHER's status as one of her generation's most fascinating queer icons, the intimately detailed track drew raves from the likes of CLASH, NYLON, and Billboard (who noted that "since bursting onto the scene with 'Undrunk' back in 2019, FLETCHER has been hard at work making very good, very queer pop music. Her latest, the brooding synth-pop jam 'girls girls girls,' is no exception").Last month, FLETCHER announced her forthcoming headlining tour of North America which sold out immediately. Kicking off on February 22 in Vancouver and wrapping up on April 4 in Englewood, Colorado, the long-awaited 22-date run will mark her first North American tour since her breakthrough in 2019. As a result, the tour will give fans the chance to experience hits singles like "Undrunk" live for the very first time, along with tracks from her much-lauded EP THE S(EX) TAPES, including "Bitter," her most recent gold-certified hit that's amassed over 175 million streams to date.Praised by leading outlets like TIME, Wonderland, Harper's Bazaar, Interview Magazine, GQ, The Guardian, and more, FLETCHER hails from Asbury Park, New Jersey, where she cultivated her passion for music and her unforgettably candid storytelling. After graduating from NYU's famed Clive Davis Institute for Recorded Music, FLETCHER carved out a distinct space for herself in pop music, and in 2019 released her debut EP you ruined new york city for me via Capitol Records. The widely lauded EP features her breakthrough hit "Undrunk," a track that spent several weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, scored the #1 spot on Spotify's Viral Chart, emerged as the fastest-rising song at pop radio from a new artist in the past five years, and earned FLETCHER a nomination for iHeartRadio's Best New Pop Artist. Over the years, FLETCHER has sold out several headline tours and landed impressive slots at Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Life is Beautiful, and other major festivals. Released in September 2020, FLETCHER's EP THE S(EX) TAPES hit No. 1 on iTunes across all genres and drew acclaim from outlets like Teen Vogue, SPIN, PAPER, and many others. An unfiltered look into FLETCHER's world, the EP is a collection of magnetic and moody pop songs about feeling like you've found your forever person before you find yourself and, as a result, needing to uncover the parts of you that remain unknown. The EP's lead single " Bitter " has now surpassed 175 million global streams. FLETCHER was also recently nominated for a 2021 GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist. One of her latest tracks, "Last Laugh" is available now on the soundtrack to the Academy Award-winning film Promising Young Woman. To date, FLETCHER's television performances include "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "TODAY" and "Ellen." Hayley Kiyoko has become one of the most celebrated pop artists since releasing 2018's landmark debut album EXPECTATIONS, which - according to Rolling Stone - placed her "at the forefront of an unapologetically queer pop movement." In #20GAYTEEN, Kiyoko was nominated for two VMAs, where she performed "Curious" and won Push Artist Of The Year. Since her 2015 debut, Hayley has amassed over 890 million global streams and over 2.2 million YouTube subscribers, accrued over 766 million lifetime YouTube views, and sold out numerous venues across the country and abroad on her previous headline tours. Lauded as one of "The 21st Century's Most Influential Women Musicians" by NPR, among other milestones, Hayley continues to impact and inspire her community. Through her honest storytelling and lyricism, she encourages hope as her resounding message, as showcased on her collection of songs, I'M TOO SENSITIVE FOR THIS SHIT, which arrived in early 2020. Earlier this year, Hayley launched her gender-inclusive fragrance HUE, available to order at huebyhayley.com. This past summer, the trailblazing pop star ushered in a new era with her powerful anthem of self-reliance, "Found My Friends," and kicked off Pride month with the romantically hopeful single "Chance." Both songs are available now alongside self-directed music videos shot on 16mm film.



