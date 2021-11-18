Smino Releases Music Video For "I Deserve"



The pensive, yet upbeat song hinges on his traffic-stopping range and lyrical honesty as he delivers a fitting tribute to his late cousin. Smino's signature inflection moves in fits and bursts from fluttering falsetto to soulful flows. He ponders, "Am I supposed to feel normal about it? Like, nah. Caution when you putting on a façade. Let it ride too long and your soul be gone."



The accompanying visual captures moments of everyday life in his neighborhood as various ordinary people ultimately pitch in for a "Rent Party" to save a neighbor's home. Adding another dimension to the visual, it seamlessly features his collaboration with END Clothing Company during key moments.



Right out of the gate, "I Deserve" captivated the culture. In addition to plugs from Pitchfork, Vibe, and more, HYPEBEASTnamed it among "Best New Tracks," and Brooklyn Vegan hailed it as "an appealing blend of melodic sing-rapping and jazzy keys."

Right now, Smino is hard at work on his third full-length album and debut for Motown Records - coming soon.



With an unmistakable voice and undeniable stories, Smino asserts himself as one of the game's most singular forces. Drawing early inspiration from his musician grandfather, father, and mother, the St. Louis-born singer, songwriter, and producer carried on the family tradition as soon as he could. Following the success of his 2017 debut blkswn, he reached critical mass with its follow-up, NØIR. Not only did the project gather 140 million total streams, but it also closed out 2018 on year-end lists from Complex, REVOLT, The Atlantic, The Ringer, and more. In between, he collaborated with everyone from Doja Cat, Chance the Rapper, Noname, and SiR as well as the gold-selling " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After putting up numbers and inspiring widespread tastemaker applause, critically acclaimed St. Louis artist, rapper, writer, and producer Smino unveils the music video for his new single "I Deserve" via Motown Records/Universal Music.The pensive, yet upbeat song hinges on his traffic-stopping range and lyrical honesty as he delivers a fitting tribute to his late cousin. Smino's signature inflection moves in fits and bursts from fluttering falsetto to soulful flows. He ponders, "Am I supposed to feel normal about it? Like, nah. Caution when you putting on a façade. Let it ride too long and your soul be gone."The accompanying visual captures moments of everyday life in his neighborhood as various ordinary people ultimately pitch in for a "Rent Party" to save a neighbor's home. Adding another dimension to the visual, it seamlessly features his collaboration with END Clothing Company during key moments.Right out of the gate, "I Deserve" captivated the culture. In addition to plugs from Pitchfork, Vibe, and more, HYPEBEASTnamed it among "Best New Tracks," and Brooklyn Vegan hailed it as "an appealing blend of melodic sing-rapping and jazzy keys."Right now, Smino is hard at work on his third full-length album and debut for Motown Records - coming soon.With an unmistakable voice and undeniable stories, Smino asserts himself as one of the game's most singular forces. Drawing early inspiration from his musician grandfather, father, and mother, the St. Louis-born singer, songwriter, and producer carried on the family tradition as soon as he could. Following the success of his 2017 debut blkswn, he reached critical mass with its follow-up, NØIR. Not only did the project gather 140 million total streams, but it also closed out 2018 on year-end lists from Complex, REVOLT, The Atlantic, The Ringer, and more. In between, he collaborated with everyone from Doja Cat, Chance the Rapper, Noname, and SiR as well as the gold-selling " Sacrifices " [feat. Smino & Saba] by Dreamville with EARTHGANG and J. Cole. Simultaneously, he performed to sold out crowds in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles and joined SZA and T-Pain on tour. Beyond praise from PAPER Magazine, Pigeons & Planes, and more, Pitchfork crowned him "one of hip-hop's most refreshing voices." However, it's just the beginning. Signed to Motown in 2021, he presents his deepest and most dynamic vision yet with his forthcoming third album and debut for the label.



