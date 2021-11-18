Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Celebrate New Album Raise The Roof With Global Youtube Performance Livestream This Friday, November 19th





https://alisonkrauss.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This Friday, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss celebrate the historic release of Raise The Roof (Rounder Records), their first new album together in more than fourteen years. To mark the momentous occasion, the two artists will come together to deliver a series of key live performances to fans across the world.Beginning at 12pm CST / 1pm EST / 6pm GMT on November 19th, the indomitable duo join forces with YouTube to present a global livestream. Backed by an all-star band in Nashville's Sound Emporium Studios, they will debut a selection of songs from Raise The Roof exclusively for audiences on the platform. The special event will be hosted simultaneously on the official Robert Plant and Alison Krauss YouTube channels. Subscribe now and tune in here: https://plantkrauss.lnk.to/YTLivestreamOn November 19th, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss will also appear alongside senior correspondent Anthony Mason for an interview on CBS Mornings. Later that night they will perform on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, before bringing more music to CBS Saturday Morning just a handful of hours later.Following the YouTube livestream on Friday, viewers can head to NPR Music's YouTube channel for a virtual Listening Party at 1pm CST / 2pm EST. In addition to a full playback of Raise The Roof, Plant and Krauss will join critic Ann Powers for a discussion of the album.In the runup to Raise The Roof, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have continued to surprise listeners on pre-release previews like "Can't Let Go," "It Don't Bother Me," and the original song "High and Lonesome," written by Plant and the album's producer, T Bone Burnett. At 11am CST / 12pm EST on Thursday, November 18th, they will share their rendition of Brenda Burns' "Somebody Was Watching Over Me," offering one last look into the record before the full collection is finally unveiled.Building on the Grammy-sweeping, millions-selling success of 2007's Raising Sand, "Raise The Roof almost magically reclaims the spectral tone of Raising Sand, then finds ways to expand on it, delving further into both quiet subtleties and wailing intensity," says The New York Times, in an expansive profile of Robert Plant and Alison Krauss' long-awaited reunion. Read more about the uncanny collaboration between the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and 27x Grammy-winning Bluegrass Hall of Famer in new interviews with Vanity Fair and Variety.Early Praise For Raise The Roof:"Once again an alternative to nearly all of its pop contemporaries" - The New York Times"With their combined talents and diverse tastes, the cliché about the odd coupling of bluegrass princess Krauss and rock god Plant doesn't apply…[Raise The Roof] is a testimony to their mutual respect for a wide spectrum of music" - Vanity Fair"The album sounds warm, mystical and at times slightly foreboding, like an old friend you're glad to see again who's still a little mysterious" - Variety"Just give Robert Plant and Alison Krauss's new album every eligible Grammy...It's like our ears are being hugged with very pleasant sound" - Vulture"More than a decade later, Plant and Krauss are still proof that sometimes the best things come from unlikely collaborators" - Entertainment Weekly"One of the most critically adored odd couples of music returns with another solid T Bone Burnett-produced amalgamation of folk, blues and country" - USA Today"A sublime re-imagining of roots music traditions, from unsung English folk singers to modern torchbearers and lost blues gems" - The GuardianRaise The Roof Tracklist1. Quattro (World Drifts In)2. The Price of Love3. Go Your Way4. Trouble With My Lover5. Searching for My Love6. Can't Let Go7. It Don't Bother Me8. You Led Me to The Wrong9. Last Kind Words Blues10. High and Lonesome11. Going Where the Lonely Go12. Somebody Was Watching Over Mehttps://plantkrauss.comhttps://www.robertplant.comhttps://alisonkrauss.com



