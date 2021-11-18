Bree Jaxson Releases 'Country Heart City Roots' Music Video





Throughout her professional career, Bree has traveled the world, seeing different cultures and meeting different people. She tries to express this in her music through honest, open and relatable lyrics and life stories. Inspirations of hers include Maren Morris, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Air Force Captain and Country Music Artist, Bree Jaxson, drops the brand new music video for "Country Heart City Roots." She is bringing the country back roads to you in this up-tempo, high-spirited, boot tapping song. In the "Country Heart City Roots" music video, Jaxson tears up the back woods with scenes of her on a tractor, shooting off guns, and 4-wheeling through a dirt trail. Headlining the entrance of the second verse, "I don't need a cowboy to show me how to party / I can kick the dirt on my own" is an empowering line that showcases Bree's independent and fearless outlook on dancing through the dirt to her own groove.Furthermore, this song brings light to the issues of demographic stereotyping by stating that looks can be deceiving. Although Bree may not have grown up in the country, she can still "pop and lock or lock and load" almost simultaneously.Her passion for country music, stylistic vocal flair and clever songwriting shines light on her comparison between the city and country girl differences that she enjoys, whether that be driving, shooting, drinking, or dancing with her friends. Country Heart City Roots hands down collectively and articulately highlights her young, carefree, and bold spirit that is sure to leave audiences singing along, with a deeper understanding of what makes Bree Jaxons's personality stand out from the crowd of other up and coming country artists.A native of Baltimore, Maryland, singer-songwriter Bree Jaxson uses the hip-hop, pop and rock influences of her youth to shape her unique country sound. After graduating from a local performing arts high school, she joined the Air Force in 2010. The Afghanistan combat war veteran now holds the rank of Deputy Commander for Cyberspace Operations in the U.S. Air National Guard.Throughout her professional career, Bree has traveled the world, seeing different cultures and meeting different people. She tries to express this in her music through honest, open and relatable lyrics and life stories. Inspirations of hers include Maren Morris, Lauren Alaina, Adele and Lindsey Ell. Jaxson's first career single, "Kryptonite," was released in December 2018. Two years later, she signed a distribution deal with Heart Songs Records.



