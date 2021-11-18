The Blinders Announce Electric Kool-Aid EP Pt 1 - Out Jan 14, 2022

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Manchester's indie-rock rebels The Blinders follow the release of their brand new single 'City We Call Love', with news of their forthcoming EP, entitled Electric Kool-Aid (Part 1). A five track collection of dark brilliance, it will be released on Jan 14th, ahead of The Blinders hitting the road with The Cribs
for a full UK tour in March.
'City We Call Love' sees The Blinders return on top form. An endlessly shape-shifting entity journeying through an expansive landscape full of abrasive guitars, pulsating basslines, bright synthesiser flourishes and dynamic brazen vocals, it is accompanied by a gloriously passionate video which sees the newly expanded five-piece explore their broadened range of instrumentation with effortless skill.
Speaking about the new EP, vocalist and guitarist Thomas
Haywood states, "The EP title came from one of many jam sessions that took up our time during lockdown, the long title being 'John Hall's Electric Kool-Aid Acid Militia'... but that doesn't quite have the same ring does it?
"Pretty much all the songs came from some form of jam state. We'd record everything in the rehearsal room and I'd go home and listen back, choose the best parts and write lyrics to them. I'd bring it back to the band and we'd play it to death... constantly cutting down and layering as we go along. Nothing is accidental this time round. Everything
is on purpose. The songs have been crafted meticulously.
"We're a five-piece now instead of a three. It takes care of our previous limitations and is probably the best decision we've made. It's also the best stuff we've written. "
The Electric Kool-Aid EP - Part One: tracklisting
Electric Kool-Aid
Barefoot Across Your Water
City We Call Love
The Writer
Hate To See You Tortured
The Blinders recently finished a string of headline shows across the UK, using the shows as an opportunity to debut their new line up. Haywood and bass guitarist Charlie McGough are now joined by second guitarist Eoghan Clifford, drummer Thomas
Castrey and Johnny James
on keys, the new additions adding a deeper, more uncompromising layer to their sound.
The Blinders have just been announced as the Special Guests on The Cribs
upcoming UK tour. Dates are as follows:
MARCH 2022
Tues 1st: Birmingham O2 Institute
Weds 2nd: Norwich Waterfront
Fri 4th: Sheffield Academy
Sun 6th: Manchester Academy
Tues 8th: Newcastle Boiler Shop
Weds 9th: Glasgow SWG3
Fri 11th: London Roundhouse
Sat 12th: Brighton Chalk
Sun 13th: Bristol Marble Factory
Tickets are available below.
City We Call Love and the Electric Kool-Aid EP (Part 1) are the first taste of new music from The Blinders since their second album Fantasies Of A Stay At Home Psychopath, released to widespread acclaim in July 2020.
ACCLAIM FOR THE BLINDERS:
"The band incorporate influences from the likes of IDLES and solo-era John Lennon… a particularly penetrating, bruising listen" - NME
"brooding post-punk… a fusion of IDLES and Nick Cave" - Consequence Of Sound
"one of this country's greatest rising bands… the sound of our times" - Classic Rock
"a force to be reckoned with" - Clash
www.seetickets.com/tour/the-cribs