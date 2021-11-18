The Blinders Announce Electric Kool-Aid EP Pt 1 - Out Jan 14, 2022





'City We Call Love' sees The Blinders return on top form. An endlessly shape-shifting entity journeying through an expansive landscape full of abrasive guitars, pulsating basslines, bright synthesiser flourishes and dynamic brazen vocals, it is accompanied by a gloriously passionate video which sees the newly expanded five-piece explore their broadened range of instrumentation with effortless skill.



Speaking about the new EP, vocalist and guitarist



"Pretty much all the songs came from some form of jam state. We'd record everything in the rehearsal room and I'd go home and listen back, choose the best parts and write lyrics to them. I'd bring it back to the band and we'd play it to death... constantly cutting down and layering as we go along. Nothing is accidental this time round.

"We're a five-piece now instead of a three. It takes care of our previous limitations and is probably the best decision we've made. It's also the best stuff we've written. "



The Electric Kool-Aid EP - Part One: tracklisting

Electric Kool-Aid

Barefoot Across Your Water

City We Call Love

The Writer

Hate To See You Tortured



The Blinders recently finished a string of headline shows across the UK, using the shows as an opportunity to debut their new line up. Haywood and bass guitarist Charlie McGough are now joined by second guitarist Eoghan Clifford, drummer



The Blinders have just been announced as the Special Guests on The

MARCH 2022

Tues 1st: Birmingham O2 Institute

Weds 2nd: Norwich Waterfront

Fri 4th: Sheffield Academy

Sun 6th: Manchester Academy

Tues 8th: Newcastle Boiler Shop

Weds 9th: Glasgow SWG3

Fri 11th: London Roundhouse

Sat 12th: Brighton Chalk

Sun 13th: Bristol Marble Factory

Tickets are available below.



City We Call Love and the Electric Kool-Aid EP (Part 1) are the first taste of new music from The Blinders since their second album Fantasies Of A Stay At Home Psychopath, released to widespread acclaim in July 2020.



ACCLAIM FOR THE BLINDERS:

"The band incorporate influences from the likes of IDLES and solo-era John Lennon… a particularly penetrating, bruising listen" - NME

"brooding post-punk… a fusion of IDLES and Nick Cave" - Consequence Of Sound

"one of this country's greatest rising bands… the sound of our times" - Classic Rock

"a force to be reckoned with" - Clash

