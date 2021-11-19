Taylor Swift Releases All Too Well (Sad Girl Autumn Version) - Recorded At Long Pond Studios



Listen to "All Too Well (Sad Girl Autumn Version) - Recorded at Long Pond Studios" HERE: https://amzn.to/3x4qiWX



Following the release of the Live Acoustic Version, Taylor surprises her fans yet again, with the release of "All Too Well (Sad Girl Autumn Version) - Recorded at Long Pond Studios"!



Taylor Swift holds the record for the most Billboard

Swift has achieved nine No 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart - all with her previous five studio albums. Her album, 2017's Billboard 200 #1 reputation, sold 1.22 million copies in its first week in the U.S., making Swift the only artist to have four consecutive million-selling release weeks in Nielsen

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "All Too Well (10-minute version)(Taylor's Version)(From The Vault)" continues to be the BIGGEST song in the world - holding the #1 on the Global Spotify Chart and #1 on the Apple Music Global Songs Chart!Listen to "All Too Well (Sad Girl Autumn Version) - Recorded at Long Pond Studios" HERE: https://amzn.to/3x4qiWXFollowing the release of the Live Acoustic Version, Taylor surprises her fans yet again, with the release of "All Too Well (Sad Girl Autumn Version) - Recorded at Long Pond Studios"!Taylor Swift holds the record for the most Billboard Music Award wins, with 23. In 2018, her massive Reputation Stadium Tour made history as the highest-grossing U.S. tour ever, according to Billboard Boxscore.Swift has achieved nine No 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart - all with her previous five studio albums. Her album, 2017's Billboard 200 #1 reputation, sold 1.22 million copies in its first week in the U.S., making Swift the only artist to have four consecutive million-selling release weeks in Nielsen Music history.



