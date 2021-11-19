Taylor Swift Releases All Too Well (Sad Girl Autumn Version) - Recorded At Long Pond Studios

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
"All Too Well (10-minute version)(Taylor's Version)(From The Vault)" continues to be the BIGGEST song in the world - holding the #1 on the Global Spotify Chart and #1 on the Apple Music
Global Songs Chart!
Listen to "All Too Well (Sad Girl Autumn Version) - Recorded at Long Pond Studios" HERE: https://amzn.to/3x4qiWX
Following the release of the Live Acoustic Version, Taylor surprises her fans yet again, with the release of "All Too Well (Sad Girl Autumn Version) - Recorded at Long Pond Studios"!
Taylor Swift holds the record for the most Billboard Music
Award wins, with 23. In 2018, her massive Reputation Stadium Tour made history as the highest-grossing U.S. tour ever, according to Billboard Boxscore.
Swift has achieved nine No 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart - all with her previous five studio albums. Her album, 2017's Billboard 200 #1 reputation, sold 1.22 million copies in its first week in the U.S., making Swift the only artist to have four consecutive million-selling release weeks in Nielsen Music
history.