The 57th Academy Of Country Music Awards To Be Livestreamed From Allegiant Stadium In Las Vegas On March 7 Exclusively On Prime Video

The Academy of Country New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Prime Video, the Academy of Country Music, and MRC announced today that the 57thAcademy of Country Music Awards will take place Monday, March 7, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Country music's favorite party and musical event of the year will stream on Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, marking the first time a major awards show has livestreamed exclusively. Information regarding tickets will be announced in the coming weeks."We are thrilled to return to Las Vegas to celebrate country music's Party of the Year in this incredible brand-new stadium and on the Prime Video streaming service for the first time ever," said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. "We can't thank the city of Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium enough for welcoming us for the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards - a party so big only a stadium can hold it!"Honoring and showcasing the biggest names and emerging talent in country music, the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards will feature exciting performances, unprecedented collaborations, surprising moments, and more to be announced in the coming months.Recently, Amazon Music announced that its global music brand Country Heat had surpassed 13 billion streams in the U.S. since its first station launched in October 2016, showcasing Amazon customers' love for country music.R.A. Clark is executive producer of the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards. Damon Whiteside is executive producer for the Academy of Country Music. For more information, log onto www.ACMcountry.com or www.ACMLiftingLives.org.Founded in Southern California in 1964 as a regional trade organization, the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) has grown in the almost-60 years since into a leading association for the country music industry. Today, the Academy boasts more than 4,550 professional members nationwide and serves as a powerhouse advocate for Country fans, artists, and all facets of the business, as well as a supporter of philanthropic work through charitable arm ACM LIFTING LIVES, which works to improve lives through the power of music. You can also like Academy of Country Music on Facebook, follow the Academy on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, all at @ACMawards, and sign up for the FREE ACM A-List for ticket pre-sale information and the latest news and updates in your email inbox.Located adjacent to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, Allegiant Stadium is a global events destination, highlighted by the arrival of the NFL's iconic Raiders in 2020. Allegiant Stadium, which won "Best Venue" honors at the 2020 World Football Summit Industry Awards, is ideally located for both visitors and locals, fully enclosed and climate-controlled with a capacity of 65,000. The technologically advanced stadium will host world-class entertainment including concerts and sporting events such as the Pac-12 Championship Game, Las Vegas Bowl, and Concacaf Gold Cup Final, and serves as the home of UNLV Football. The stadium project is expected to generate an economic benefit of $620 million annually while creating 6,000 jobs in Southern Nevada. For more information on Allegiant Stadium, visit www.allegiantstadium.com.MRC Live & Alternative, a division of global entertainment company MRC, is the world's largest producer and proprietor of televised live event entertainment programming with the "Academy of Country Music Awards," "American Music Awards," "Billboard Music Awards," "Golden Globe Awards," "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" and the "Streamy Awards." MRC Live & Alternative owns one of the world's most extensive and unique entertainment archive libraries with more than 60 years of award-winning shows, historic programs, specials, performances and legendary programming. For more information please visit: www.mrcentertainment.com.Prime Video offers customers a vast collection of movies, series, and sports - all available to watch on hundreds of compatible devices.· Included with Prime Video: Watch movies, series, and sports, including Thursday Night Football. Enjoy series and films, including the newly released Cinderella, the Emmy Award-nominated satirical superhero drama The Boys, limited series The Underground Railroad, and the films Sylvie's Love and Uncle Frank, and the smash hits Coming 2 America, Tom Clancy's Without Remorse, The Tomorrow War, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Upload, and My Spy, as well as Emmy- and Golden Globe-winners Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Golden Globe-winner Small Axe, Academy Award-winner Sound of Metal, Golden Globe-winner and Academy Award-nominee Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, and Academy Award-nominees One Night in Miami... and Time. Prime members also get access to licensed content.· Prime Video Channels: Prime members can add channels like Paramount+, BET+, EPIX, Noggin, NBA League Pass, MLB.TV, STARZ, and SHOWTIME - no extra apps to download, and no cable required. Only pay for the ones you want, and cancel anytime. View the full list of channels available at amazon.com/channels.· Rent or Buy: Enjoy new-release movies to rent or buy, entire seasons of current TV shows available to buy, and special deals just for Prime members.· Instant access: Watch at home or on the go with your choice of hundreds of compatible devices. Stream from the web or using the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or select smart TV.· Enhanced experiences: Make the most of every viewing with 4K Ultra HD- and High Dynamic Range (HDR)-compatible content. Go behind the scenes of your favorite movies and TV shows with exclusive X-Ray access, powered by IMDb. Save it for later with select mobile downloads for offline viewing.Prime Video is just one of many shopping and entertainment benefits included with a Prime membership, along with fast, free shipping on millions of Prime-eligible items at Amazon.com, unlimited photo storage, exclusive deals and discounts, and access to ad-free music and Kindle ebooks. To sign up or start a 30-day free trial of Prime, visit: amazon.com/prime.Social Handles: Amazon Prime Video Instagram: @AmazonPrimeVideo Twitter: @PrimeVideoThe Academy of Country Music Twitter and Instagram: @ACMawards Facebook: @AcademyofCountryMusic #ACMawards



