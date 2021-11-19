"Emily In Paris" Season 2 - Netflix



She's back for amour & coming in haute.



EMILY IN PARIS S2

Premieres Wednesday, December 22 on Netflix

Episodes: 10 x 30 min

Creator / Executive Producer / Writer: Darren Star

Executive Producers: Tony Hernandez (JAX Media), Lilly

Producers: Raphaël Benoliel, Stephen Brown, Lily Collins, Shihan Fey, Jake Fuller



Returning Series Regulars: Lily Collins (Emily Cooper), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau) Ashley Park (Mindy),

Recurring Cast: Kate Walsh (Madeline), Jeremy O. Harris (Gregory Elliott Dupree), Arnaud Binard (Laurent G), Lucien Laviscount (Alfie)



Emily in Paris Season 2:

Now more entrenched in her life in Paris, Emily's getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life. After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work - which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow expat who both infuriates and intrigues her.



