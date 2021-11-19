Double Down At The Diamond Casino & Resort





In addition, by completing The Diamond Casino Heist's Finale any time between now and November 24 you'll get your hands on the Red "The Diamond" Classic Tee, free as a bonus within 72 hours of logging in after December 2.



2X GTA$ and RP on Casino Work Missions and Casino Story Missions

If you have a set of keys to a Master Penthouse and you'd like to take a break from robbing The Diamond blind, give their head of operations Ms. Baker a call from your iFruit to request Casino Work or stop by her office to complete Casino Story Missions — both are paying out 2X GTA$ and RP this week.

Triple Rewards in the Diamond Adversary Series

They say that the house always wins, but you can also earn big by loading into the Diamond Adversary Series and duking it out right there on the casino floor with other degenerates to earn Triple Rewards until November 24.



Free Gift for Playing Grand Theft Auto: The

To qualify for the iconic



Free Bravado Banshee Livery

All who play GTA Online this week will receive the Weekend Racer Livery for the iconic Bravado Banshee, free of charge. Pedestrians will know it only as a multicolored blur that zoomed past them on the freeway, but you'll know the difference.



Get the Red "The Diamond" Classic Tee and a Free Declasse Bugstars Burrito

As mentioned above, completing the The Diamond Casino Heist's Finale this week gets you the Red "The Diamond" Classic Tee. You can also grab a free Declasse Bugstars Burrito from Warstock Cache & Carry this week.

In addition to playing a supporting role in The Diamond Casino Heist if you so choose, this heisting icon also appears in The



2X Car Meet Rep on Sprints

There are some differences that can only be explained by genetics. Take for example the competitive urge that racers feel, that instinctive need to rev engines, swap paint, and leave someone choking on the fumes of your burning tires.

If you're a Member of the LS Car Meet, pull up your Interaction Menu when on location to launch a Sprint (Interaction Menu > LS Car Meet > Sprint) — you and your fellow competitors will earn double the usual Car Meet Rep for competing.



2X GTA$ and RP on Drop Zone

Drop out of a hovering Cargobob from on high, rip your chute, and fight for control of a small patch of land in Drop Zone. Coordinating with teammates to plan your attack puts you at a significant advantage when contesting for the Zone, so keep your comms open and your aim sharp. Earn 2X GTA$ and RP for competing, all week long.



This Week's Prize Ride: The Vapid Dominator GTT

Dogged competitors who place first in an LS Car Meet Series for 3 days in a row will roll away the owners of the Vapid Dominator GTT, a chariot ready to be customized and tweaked to strike fear into the hearts of innocent bystanders.



Visit the Test Track to Try Out the Emperor Vectre, Dinka

Looking for a new ride? Maybe a new modification project? Look no further than the LS Car Meet's Test Track to try the Emperor Vectre, Dinka



This Week on the Podium: The Pegassi Zorrusso

Once the heat has cooled off, return to the scene of the crime, and visit the Lucky Wheel in the lobby of The Diamond Casino and Resort. Spinning the Lucky Wheel will have you walking away with GTA$, RP, clothing, snacks, and all sorts of mystery prizes. This week's top prize on the podium is the Pegassi Zorrusso, a hypercar that dares to knock on the threshold of the sound barrier and ask, "who's there?"



Join the ranks of the gaudiest elite: the Casino Master Penthouse, as well as its Upgrades and Modifications, are all 35% off. Don't forget to dress the part: all clothes in the Casino Store are 40% off.

In addition to the casino lifestyle, there are a selection of vehicles on sale this week. See below for the vehicle discount list.



Vehicles on Sale:

Annis S80RR - 40% off

Progen PR4 - 40% off

Invade and Persuade RC Tank - 40% off



Karin Everon - 40% off

Western Rampant Rocket - 40% off

