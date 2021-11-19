New Found Glory Shares 'Holiday Records' Music Video





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) It's never too early for Christmas music and pop punk legends New Found Glory are celebrating their festive favorites with new single / music video "Holiday Records," out now.The track is the latest from the band's forthcoming holiday album, December's Here, out December 3rd via Hopeless Records. New Found Glory is hoping to help fans get into the holiday spirit with eleven original songs, including previous single "Somber Christmas." December's Here is available for pre-order - including two vinyl variants and exclusive holiday merch.Combining punk, hardcore, and post-hardcore with emotional lyrics and melody is nothing new for the band that epitomizes heartfelt optimism with DIY work-ethic and spirit. But never has this been more evident than on Forever + Ever x Infinity, including hit singles "Greatest Of All Time" and "Himalaya." They instantly cemented their place on fan's playlists while also securing strong support from streaming services with adds to Pop Punk's Not Dead (Spotify), All New Rock (Spotify), New Alt Now (Pandora), Pop Punk Heroes (Deezer), Punk Hotlist (YouTube) and more landmark playlists.Earlier this year the band released their new deluxe album, Forever And Ever x Infinity...And Beyond!!!, out now on Hopeless Records. Forever And Ever x Infinity...And Beyond!!! features six new songs that the band wrote and recorded during the pandemic, including latest singles " Backseat " and "The Last Redeye." The deluxe album has been pressed on a limited-edition double LP paired with a collectible 24-page zine that was designed by the band, complete with never-before-seen photos and notes from New Found Glory. Forever And Ever x Infinity...And Beyond!!! is available for purchase now at smarturl.it/NFGAndBeyond.They also recently wrapped the Pop Punk's Still Not Dead Tour, which featured support from Less Than Jake, Hot Mulligan, and LØLØ.After 20+ years of being a band, ten studio albums, one live album, two EPs, and four cover albums, New Found Glory's ethos has never wavered; they always strive to be the friend you always need and who always understands you. With Forever + Ever x Infinity...And Beyond!!! the band created an album that is even more, 100% New Found Glory. New Found Glory is Jordan Pundik (lead vocals), Chad Gilbert (guitar), Ian Grushka (bass guitar) and Cyrus Bolooki (drums).



