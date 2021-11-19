Adele 30 - New Album Out Now





30 is produced with Greg Kurstin, Max Martin, Shellback, Tobias Jesso Jr, Inflo and Ludwig Göransson. 30 is available at all physical and digital retailers globally. In addition, an exclusive limited cover edition will be available at HMV nationwide in the UK and an exclusive clear double vinyl will be available at HMV and independent retailers in the UK. An Amazon white exclusive double vinyl will also be available globally. 30 and lead single " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 30, the new album from global superstar Adele is available everywhere. The highly anticipated album was preceded by the release of several tracks including lead single "Easy On Me," which has commandeered the #1 position on the UK Top 40 chart since it was released four weeks ago. The single has also broken streaming, radio and chart records around the world. Her American TV special Adele One Night Only this week was the most viewed entertainment program this year in the US, drawing an even larger audience than The Oscars. Her UK TV special An Audience With Adele is due to air this Sunday on ITV at 7.25pm.30 is being heralded by critics as Adele's finest album to date. The Telegraph exclaimed "The songs are powerhouse, the performance bravura, the emotions intense as the British superstar wrings every last drop of heart and soul from tearjearking ballads to triumphalist pop" in their 5-star review of the album. Variety agreed and described 30 as "a richer, more compelling collection that feels like her best." Clash called the album "a work of personal and artistic triumph" and I-D noted "no one does it better."30 is produced with Greg Kurstin, Max Martin, Shellback, Tobias Jesso Jr, Inflo and Ludwig Göransson. 30 is available at all physical and digital retailers globally. In addition, an exclusive limited cover edition will be available at HMV nationwide in the UK and an exclusive clear double vinyl will be available at HMV and independent retailers in the UK. An Amazon white exclusive double vinyl will also be available globally. 30 and lead single " Easy On Me " will also be offered on cassette, exclusive to Adele's D2C store while supplies last. The album will be available on all digital platforms.



