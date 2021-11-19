Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 19/11/2021

Kylie Minogue Is In Greece For The Shooting Of Germany's Next Top Model

ATHENS, Greece (Top40 Charts) Australian mega pop star Kylie Minogue recently travelled to Greece and shared photos on her personal Instagram account, with followers expressing their love and adoration of the celebrity.

The 53-year-old pop star visited our country as part of the shooting of "Germany's Next Top Model", as she is on the show's judge panel. Of course, the contestants of the German fashion reality show were also in Greece, as well as its hostess, Heidi Klum. Wearing a long, satin, pink dress, the beautiful singer enjoyed the beautiful sunset of Mykonos.

Her fans posted hundreds of positive comments about her appearance. "Greek Goddess", "Aphrodite", "Magically beautiful", "We love you Kylie", "Beautiful", are just some of the comments she received.






