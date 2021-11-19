Leading Video Game Publisher Ubisoft Releases Far Cry 6 Vaas: Insanity (Original Game Soundtrack)









The producer further elaborates on the focus song, "My track 'Birthright' is a nod to the Far Cry 3 theme, using the recognizable choral elements but giving it a more frenetic and twisted edge. I wanted to convey that Vaas is no longer in control." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, Ubisoft has released Far Cry 6 Vaas: Insanity (Original Game Soundtrack) by Will Bates on the 16th of November via Ubisoft Music. Scored by award-winning composer, multi-instrumentalist and producer Will Bates, the LP will be released on the same day as the first DLC for the Far Cry 6 game and features the dramatic track, 'Birthright'. The producer will be scoring the music for all 3 DLCs for the game. The highly-anticipated action-adventure first-person shooter video game stars Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito and is now available worldwide, with its previous soundtracks receiving support from the likes of NME, Dancing Astronaut, CLASH Magazine, Metal Magazine, Under The Radar, PASTE Magazine, SPIN, Mixmag Asia and Mixmag Brazil. Players will embody Vaas, Far Cry 3's iconic villain played by Michael Mando (Better Call Saul) in a roguelite genre-inspired experience. Begining with only a pistol, players unlock power-ups to become stronger, progressing deeper into Vaas' psyche and better understanding his character.Will Bates is an award-winning composer and producer, known for scoring music for several of Netflix's series including the Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated series Unbelievable, the George R.R. Martin series Nightflyers and Away. Other scores include SyFy's hit The Magicians, NBC's Rise and the Hulu biographical documentary Hillary. The producer has racked up support from the likes of The New York Times, Variety, Paste Magazine, and PopHorror to name a few. As an independent musician, Will Bates has worked with the likes of Mike Rutherford, Roy Ayers, Pussy Riot and Morcheeba's Skye Edwards.Reverberating with a drama akin to heroic stories from ancient times, the original game soundtrack for Vaas: Insanity will send shivers down your spine and draw an eerie mist into your world on even the brightest day. Will Bates explores that tug at your mind, the pull at your spirit to step away from the polite path that society has set out for you and forces the embrace of those inner disturbing demons you've kept away for so long. The haunting sound is akin to the works of Aphex Twin, Lorn, Akira Yamaoka with elements of Tangerine Dream.Speaking of the LP, Will Bates tells us: "I loved getting into the twisted mind of this character, uncovering his darkest secrets and obsessions allowed me to pick from so many musical colours. I found myself writing rich musical passages and then taking a sledgehammer to them to build these sonic landscapes for the game. I love to experiment with unusual sounds so this was such a fun project, and working with the Ubisoft team is always a pleasure."The producer further elaborates on the focus song, "My track 'Birthright' is a nod to the Far Cry 3 theme, using the recognizable choral elements but giving it a more frenetic and twisted edge. I wanted to convey that Vaas is no longer in control."



