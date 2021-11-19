VATTICA - "Gasoline"





Emotive, ambitious and atmospheric, "Gasoline" is the latest single from VATTICA, the brainchild of Los Angeles based artist and activist



Led by singer-songwriter



Following on from 2020 debut EP 'Believe', VATTICA's new single "Gasoline" is a formidable and anthemic track, displaying a poignant and captivating hybrid of pop and rock influences, awash with heart. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Los Angeles alternative act VATTICA has released a new single and music video.Emotive, ambitious and atmospheric, "Gasoline" is the latest single from VATTICA, the brainchild of Los Angeles based artist and activist Alexander Millar.Led by singer-songwriter Alexander Millar (they/he), VATTICA brings creates an anthemic and atmospheric soundscape, a fitting sonic backdrop to Millar's queer activism and work as member of Good Trouble Makers, an anti-racist artist collective working internationally.Following on from 2020 debut EP 'Believe', VATTICA's new single "Gasoline" is a formidable and anthemic track, displaying a poignant and captivating hybrid of pop and rock influences, awash with heart.



