News
Alternative 19/11/2021

VATTICA - "Gasoline"

VATTICA - "Gasoline"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Los Angeles alternative act VATTICA has released a new single and music video.

Emotive, ambitious and atmospheric, "Gasoline" is the latest single from VATTICA, the brainchild of Los Angeles based artist and activist Alexander Millar.

Led by singer-songwriter Alexander Millar (they/he), VATTICA brings creates an anthemic and atmospheric soundscape, a fitting sonic backdrop to Millar's queer activism and work as member of Good Trouble Makers, an anti-racist artist collective working internationally.

Following on from 2020 debut EP 'Believe', VATTICA's new single "Gasoline" is a formidable and anthemic track, displaying a poignant and captivating hybrid of pop and rock influences, awash with heart.






