Top40-Charts.com

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In 2016 he charted on Billboards with hisÂ "Trabulation" EP. Can the Jamaican entertainer who has Millions of followers and YouTube views reach the Billboard charts again? MVB Records saysÂ "SUPERMAN" will make sure of that.

AndrewÂ "Trabass" Chambers is internationally known throughout the Caribbean community as a comedic genius, and an all around talent. The young entertainer grew up in Kingston, Jamaica in a single parent home, where he tried to relieve some of the stress on his family by performing comedic skits. In 2009 he brought his comedic talent to YouTube, and the rest has been history. As of today his talent has garnered him millions of followers across social media, and several million YouTube views.

In 2020 Trabass signed with an independent New York record label; MVB Records, to help him with the financial backing and resources he needs to put him back on the Billboard charts. He was off to a great start with several new releases on MVB Records, but the pandemic slowed his overall progress. In late 2021 Trabass is now back in the studio recording a slew of new music, and he is getting ready to release the biggest single of his career.Â

"SUPERMAN" is a high energy Dancehall Reggae single, that pairs Trabass and up-and-coming Dancehall singer Rane Son together, as they both boast of their sexual prowess in bed with women. The song shows off Trabass's creative skills when it comes to making music. This is not your typical Dancehall Reggae song or vibe. In fact, Trabass and Rane Son have both raised the bar for all Dancehall Reggae artists to follow. The high energy track was composed by Solstar Productions, a producer who is quickly gaining popularity because of how they create music.

Fans of the Dancehall Reggae genre can preview "SUPERMAN" track on Amazon Music, or any of the popular music streaming stores.