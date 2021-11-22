Olivia Lunny Releases New Single "American Dream"



This new track follows her self-titled debut album, which was released via the 22-year-old talent's imprint label,



"

"We live in a world with constant societal pressures to look a certain way, and live the picture perfect 'American Dream'" says Olivia. "The human condition leads us to want what we don't have. This becomes a slippery slope when we compare our reality to others' highlight reels. This song exposes what's underneath the "layer" lots of us tend to hide behind. At the end of the day, we need to chase what truly makes US happy vs. what we are TOLD will make us happy."



Wanting to push herself further as a singer and songwriter on her debut album,



That incredible lineup of music makers helped bring to life a debut album absolutely stacked with hits. Olivia's first two singles - a seductive disco-pop banger entitled "Who Could Say No" and the infectious retro-vibed fan favorite "Sad To See You Happy" - are already starting to take off at US and Canadian radio and have earned praise from iHeartRadio, UPROXX, NYLON, Sweety High, The Line of Best Fit, Official Charts, Notion, and more.



Canadian singer/songwriter



In the making her 2020 debut EP To the Ones I Loved, Lunny purposely channeled even more vulnerability into her songwriting, a quality that infuses standout tracks like "Bedsheets"â€”an acoustic-guitar-laced ballad hailed by Ones to Watch as "heart-wrenching." The EP drew widespread attention, garnering millions of streams and receiving praise from the likes of Billboard, PAPER, Refinery 29, Ones To Watch, and Parade.



With her recent milestones including winning the Young Canadian Songwriter Award from the SOCAN Foundation and inking her own label imprint distribution deal with Universal



By bringing so much spontaneity to her songwriting, Lunny ultimately created a debut album that's both emotionally raw and gorgeously nuanced in its exploration of love and its many dimensions. "I'd love for these songs to become part of the soundtrack to people's experiencesâ€”whether they put on a sadder song to get their feelings out and cry, or put on one of the poppier songs to celebrate," she says. "As an artist that's all you can really wish for: to leave an imprint on somebody's life, and let them know that someone else understands what they're feeling." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The rising Canadian pop artist Olivia Lunny has shared new single " American Dream ". Listen to " American Dream " HERE: https://amzn.to/3cA0kBeThis new track follows her self-titled debut album, which was released via the 22-year-old talent's imprint label, Infinity & Recordings, distributed in partnership with Universal Music and globally through Virgin Music. American Dream " is a marked shift in Olivia's career, from a lighthearted artist whose songs focus on relationship trials to a more mature one ready to discuss and share her perspective on the world (and its inequities) around her."We live in a world with constant societal pressures to look a certain way, and live the picture perfect 'American Dream'" says Olivia. "The human condition leads us to want what we don't have. This becomes a slippery slope when we compare our reality to others' highlight reels. This song exposes what's underneath the "layer" lots of us tend to hide behind. At the end of the day, we need to chase what truly makes US happy vs. what we are TOLD will make us happy."Wanting to push herself further as a singer and songwriter on her debut album, Olivia hit the studio renowned songwriters and producers including Tommy Brown (Ariana Grande, Meghan Trainor), Melanie Fontana (BTS, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa), Whitney Phillips (Christina Aguilera, Celine Dion), Boi-1da (Rihanna, Lana Del Rey), and YogiTheProducer (Kehlani, Jessie Reyez).That incredible lineup of music makers helped bring to life a debut album absolutely stacked with hits. Olivia's first two singles - a seductive disco-pop banger entitled "Who Could Say No" and the infectious retro-vibed fan favorite "Sad To See You Happy" - are already starting to take off at US and Canadian radio and have earned praise from iHeartRadio, UPROXX, NYLON, Sweety High, The Line of Best Fit, Official Charts, Notion, and more.Canadian singer/songwriter Olivia Lunny delivers a dynamic breed of alt-pop, instantly infectious but full of emotional depth. After taking up guitar and writing her first song at age 12, the Winnipeg native soon ascended to national fame, earning a Western Canadian Music Award nomination for Pop Artist of the Year when she was 17 and scoring a Top 40 hit with her 2019 single "I Got You."In the making her 2020 debut EP To the Ones I Loved, Lunny purposely channeled even more vulnerability into her songwriting, a quality that infuses standout tracks like "Bedsheets"â€”an acoustic-guitar-laced ballad hailed by Ones to Watch as "heart-wrenching." The EP drew widespread attention, garnering millions of streams and receiving praise from the likes of Billboard, PAPER, Refinery 29, Ones To Watch, and Parade.With her recent milestones including winning the Young Canadian Songwriter Award from the SOCAN Foundation and inking her own label imprint distribution deal with Universal Music Canada, the 22-year-old artist has just released her full-length debut: a self-titled body of work centered on her spellbinding vocals and incredibly resonant lyrics.By bringing so much spontaneity to her songwriting, Lunny ultimately created a debut album that's both emotionally raw and gorgeously nuanced in its exploration of love and its many dimensions. "I'd love for these songs to become part of the soundtrack to people's experiencesâ€”whether they put on a sadder song to get their feelings out and cry, or put on one of the poppier songs to celebrate," she says. "As an artist that's all you can really wish for: to leave an imprint on somebody's life, and let them know that someone else understands what they're feeling."



